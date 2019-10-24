Miranda Lambert Opens up About ‘Emotional Stains’ Ahead of New Album

Miranda Lambert’s current single, “It All Comes Out in the Wash,” is a humorous take on getting over some of life’s blunders. But for Lambert, the catchy song, from her upcoming Wildcard album, has an important message, about not letting the stains of past hurts, and past mistakes, linger.

“I would say the toughest stains to get out are emotional stains,” Lambert said in a video posted on social media. “There’s not any real remedy for that, except Tito’s and some therapy and time. And then, one day you wake up and it’s fine. Just picture this emotional Tide stick.

“Carry it around in your pocket, and when you really need to use it, it erases what you need to erase,” she continued. “All these things are metaphors for getting clean, emotionally and spiritually, and forgiving yourself more than anything.”

Lambert is a little more than a week away from the Nov. 1 release of Wildcard, which carries the message of “It All Comes Out in the Wash” throughout the other tracks on the record.

“There’s a common theme in this record and it’s like ‘When something gets bad, you can get out of it and move forward and be better,’” Lambert told Entertainment Weekly “Feeling it in the moment is okay too, just taking it in and saying ‘I’m gonna learn from this, next.’ I’ve done that. At 35 so far, I’ve lived a lot of life and I’ve written it all down.”

The Texas native promises that Wildcard has songs that will speak to every situation of life, both the good and the bad.

“[Wildcard has] some stone-cold country songs,’” vowed to The Morning Call. “I’ll never get away from country music because it’s my core and what I love the most,” she says. “So I think there’s something for everybody on here. It’s like 52 minutes of music that, hopefully, will speak to your life.”

Lambert has just been announced as a performer on the 2019 CMA Awards, where she is also nominated for Female Vocalist of the Year. She is currently on her Roadside Bars & Pink Guitars Tour, and will then launch her Wildcard Tour in early 2020. Find tour dates, and pre-order Wildcard, at MirandaLambert.com.

The 2019 CMA Awards will air live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 13, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Photo Credit: Getty / John Shearer