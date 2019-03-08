Miranda Lambert Celebrates International Women’s Day With Pistol Annies

Pistol Annies returned to social media to share an inspiring post in honor of International Women’s Day. The trio, made up of Miranda Lambert, Ashley Monroe and Angaleena Presley, marked their first post in a few weeks to honor the special occasion.

“Don’t girls like us make the world go round and round….” they shared, along with the hashtag “International Women’s Day.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The threesome have stayed largely silent on social media since the release of their Interstate Gospel album last year. Since then, Presley had a baby girl, Phoenix, in January, only a few days before Lambert tied the knot with New York City police officer Brendan McLoughlin. The singer kept the wedding a secret for a couple weeks, finally breaking the news on Feb. 16.

“In honor of Valentine’s Day I wanted to share some news,” Lambert wrote. “I met the love of my life. And we got hitched! My heart is full. Thank you Brendan McLoughlin for loving me for…. me.”

Pistol Annies might be staying out of the spotlight for now, but they have plenty of things to celebrate this year, especially with the release of Interstate Gospel.

“We have a lot of different female perspectives,” Presley told The Tennessean. “My mom is somewhere quilting a Jesus quilt as we speak. Miranda has a grandma that is still going to the casino boats. We go to Vegas, and she out-parties every one of us.”

Before Pistol Annies released Interstate Gospel, Lambert stated she was “happily single,” although she may have the record to thank for her finding McLoughlin, since the couple reportedly met when Pistol Annies performed on Good Morning America.

“In a nutshell,” Lambert said of Interstate Gospel, “this record is based around our stats, which are two husbands, two ex-husbands, two kids, one on the way, and 25 animals.”

Pistol Annies might be made up of all women, but they insist their music is for both genders.

“We want them to ride a roller coaster of emotion and end up in a good place,” noted Lambert. “This record isn’t just for women. It speaks from women about women, but it’s for people.”

“We love our dude fans, too,” added Monroe.

Pistol Annies fans will have only a few chances to see the all-female group this year. The trio currently has four dates on the calendar, with two of them – both Loretta Lynn’s All-Star Birthday Celebration and the upcoming CMA Fest – held in Nashville. Find dates, and purchase Interstate Gospel, at the band’s official website.

Photo Credit: Getty images/Rick Diamond