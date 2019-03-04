Miranda Lambert’s MuttNation Gives Three New Grants to Deserving Animal Shelters

Miranda Lambert is almost as dedicated to taking care of animals as she is to her soaring music career. The 35-year-old asked on behalf of her MuttNation Foundation charity, on Giving Tuesday (Nov. 28), for fans to commit to volunteering at their local animal shelter for a day, instead of giving a monetary donation. Lambert then picked three shelters to donate $1000 on behalf of the volunteer.

“We didn’t know if one person or 100 people would rise to the challenge and were thrilled by the response of 399 rescue-loving folks who signed on,” Lambert said in a statement. “Nothing makes me happier than to see people actively participate in making a positive difference at their local level.”

Lambert founded MuttNation in 2009, along with her mother, Beverly Lambert, to help take care of dogs all across the country. During last year’s co-headlining The Bandwagon Tour with Little Big Town, the singer launched her Fill the Red Wagon initiative, inviting fans to drop off dog food, toys, supplies, treats and monetary donations, and was blown away by the result.

“My fans always amaze me with their compassion and generosity,” Lambert said of the response by her fans. “Knowing so many of us share this love for shelter pets adds another special connection between us and when I get to hear some of the fans’ stories about their rescues, it always touches my heart.”

Lambert uses her own resources as well, donating $189,000 last year to shelters all over the country.

“Music and mutts are my two passions,” Lambert told Parade. “So using music to raise money for these animals is pretty amazing.”

Lambert has eight rescue dogs of her own, and is an outspoken advocate to anyone who will listen to help dogs find a forever home.

“They all know it’s coming!” Lambert acknowledged. “I always encourage people to adopt instead of shop [at pet stores]. So many homeless dogs are getting overlooked because of breeders,” she says. “I’m a pretty great matchmaker, I have to say. I tell them, ‘There’s always room for one more.’”

“Rescue dogs are special,” she added. “They know you’ve saved their lives.”

Lambert might have a menagerie of animals, but she is likely having to hire other people to take care of them right now. The Texas native is spending time in New York City with her new husband, Brendan McLoughlin, after a surprise wedding in January, only a few months after they met.

To find out more about MuttNation, visit their website.

Photo Credit: Getty images/Taylor Hill