Miranda Lambert Wishes Husband Brendan McLoughlin a Happy Birthday on Social Media

Miranda Lambert’s husband, Brendan McLoughlin is officially a year older, with the country music superstar sharing birthday greetings for him on social media, along with a sweet black and white photo of the pair.

“Happy Birthday to the man that puts stars in my eyes,” Lambert wrote, using the hashtag #foreverandeveramen, in reference to the Randy Travis song of the same name.

McLoughlin gets at least some of the credit for Lambert’s upcoming new album, Wildcard, since he inspired some of the songs on the record, which is overall much more joyful than her previous The Weight of These Wings project.

“Lucky for me, I’m not in a sad time anymore in my life, thank you to my sweet husband — from Staten Island, by the way!” Lambert previously stated (via PEOPLE). “So even though I’m not sad anymore thanks to Brendan my husband, I still love a sad country song with all my heart.”

McLoughlin not only inspired the new set of tunes by marrying Lambert, but because of his job as a New York City police officer, the couple was required to spend at least part of their time in the Big Apple.

“I think that everything in my life in the last year has weaved itself in,” Lambert admitted to Rolling Stone earlier this year. “Taking a break from the road … I have been spending time in New York and I got married and I’m happy, and working with [producer Jay Joyce], that all brought a really new phase and sound for Miranda Lambert.”

Wildcard is, in many ways, Lambert’s response to The Weight of These Wings, illustrating how she recovered from one of the more challenging seasons in her life.

“There’s a common theme in this record and it’s like ‘When something gets bad, you can get out of it and move forward and be better,’” Lambert reflected to Entertainment Weekly. “Feeling it in the moment is okay too, just taking it in and saying ‘I’m gonna learn from this, next.’ I’ve done that. At 35 so far, I’ve lived a lot of life and I’ve written it all down.”

Lambert is currently on her Roadside Bars & Pink Guitars Tour, and will then launch her Wildcard Tour in January. Find tour dates, and pre-order Wildcard, at MirandaLambert.com.

