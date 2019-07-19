Miranda Lambert Hints Husband Brendan McLoughlin Might Appear in More Videos

Miranda Lambert’s husband, Brendan McLoughlin, appeared in a video Lambert posted on social media, promoting her latest single, “It All Comes Out in the Wash.” McLoughlin tends to stay out of the public eye, which made his appearance in the video that much more surprising. Now, Lambert hints that fans might get to see more of her police officer spouse in the future.

“He said he’s happy for me and whatever it takes to get my song out there,” Lambert told Billboard. “I do have a tendency to creep on him when he’s doing house chores shirtless. And so I figured why not share that with my friends? I creep on him doing all kinds of things: mowing, laundry, dishes. So whenever the next promo comes around, I’m sure I’ll have a video.”

Lambert’s video of McLoughlin showed him, shirtless, doing laundry, which seemed appropriate for “It All Comes Out in the Wash.”

“It All Comes Out in the Wash (board). Tomorrow 6am ET [put that sucker on spin],” Lambert wrote, using a series of emojis, including heart, joy and clapping ones. “House husband shirtless promo vol 1. #NYPD [i had to] [hot cop] [new song] [you’re welcome].”

The Texas native hasn’t revealed a release date for her next record, but she does promise it will be later this year.

“I don’t think I can wait any longer than this year,” Lambert said. “I think the record should be out by the fall. That would be my ideal situation. I haven’t been given the go-ahead to say that or that it will happen for sure, but I’m putting it out there in the air so that it does.”

Lambert wrote “It All Comes Out in the Wash” with Lori McKenna, Liz Rose and Hillary Lindsey, better known as the Love Junkies. The song was inspired by their memories of their own mothers, but there’s at least one line that is a favorite of Lambert’s.

“I kind of love ‘The Tide stick will get it,’” Lambert said with a laugh. “That’s one of my favorites. I remember we were writing the song and just having fun writing it. Really, we were just talking about scenarios that had either happened to us as a group or someone we know, and the Tide stick came up and we all cracked up.

“The funny part is, I remember being at Target the next week and finding a whole bin of Tide sticks,” she added. “I was like, ‘Yup, gonna have to need one of those.’”

Lambert also released the fiery single, “Locomotive.” Both songs are available for download on her website.

