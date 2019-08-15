Miranda Lambert Drops Snippet of New Song on Social Media

Miranda Lambert hinted something new was coming this week, and now she just dropped another big hint. The 35-year-old teased a new song on social media on Thursday, saying simply, “Stay tuned…tomorrow.”

“If the house just keeps on winning / I got a wild card up my sleeve,” is the only lyric Lambert shared of the song. But the Texas native has already given several hints about her next set of tunes, expected to be released this fall.

“I’m ready. It’s a new phase, a new stage of life and I feel like my music reflects that,” Lambert told Rolling Stone, adding that she was eager to let her fans her the new project.

“After you sit on a record for a while you get this energy,” she added. “You’ve been writing and recording and it has this energy and you just are ready for the world to hear it.”

Lambert’s last album, The Weight of These Wings, was released in 2016. For the upcoming record, her seventh, Lambert chose rock producer Jay Joyce to helm the project, which she says has “a bit of a rock vibe to it.”

“It was a change, but I wanted to go in a different direction for this one than I have in the past because I feel like I was in a new place,” said the singer. “Jay and I had some new chemistry. Sometimes you have to change it up.”

Lambert also said her next record will show a new side of her, including her emotional state after falling in love and marrying Brendan McLoughlin.

“I would call it old Miranda, but a Miranda at a whole new level, if that makes any sense,” Lambert told the Chicago Sun Times. “It’s not going to be love song overload or anything like that. [Laughs] I made a career on being a rock and roller and I think fans are going to hear that throughout. And yeah, there is this vibe of being happy that goes through this album. I am really, really happy.”

Lambert has already dropped several songs from the upcoming album, including “Locomotive,” “Mess With My Head” and her current single, “It All Comes Out in the Wash.” Lambert’s all-female Roadside Bars & Pink Guitars Tour kicks off next month. Find dates by visiting her website.

