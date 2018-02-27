Miranda Lambert Donates $189,000 to Animal Shelters

Miranda Lambert has always had a passion for animals, and she’s putting that passion to good use with her foundation, MuttNation. The foundation recently surprised 50 animal shelters around the country with grants ranging from $3000-$5000, providing support the carefully-vetted organizations need to continue their work helping rescue animals.

The donation was part of the Mutts Across America program, which was founded by Miranda’s mom, Bev Lambert. Mutts Across America has so far awarded over 200 shelters with more than $775,000. Each shelter is selected based on a range of criteria and is thoroughly researched before receiving a donation.

“The shelter selection process proved to be more complex than initially thought,” Bev explained in a press release. “During our first year we soon discovered that all shelters are not created equally. We feel we have now developed a criterion list through which we hand pick the “best of the best” shelters. Miranda and I, along with our board of directors, are honored to join forces with them in our mutual drive to benefit Mutts Across America.”

MuttNation was founded by Miranda and Bev in 2009 and aims to promote adoption of shelter pets, educate the public and more.

“I am amazed and humbled by the great work these shelters do, and so honored to be able to support their critical efforts on behalf of rescue animals,” Miranda said.

In addition to working with MuttNation, Miranda is also preparing to work on new music. Her last effort, 2016’s double album The Weight of These Wings, was critically acclaimed, showing off the singer’s artistic side and her songwriting talent.

“Right now, I’m just living life,” she told Cleveland Scene. “I have to live to find inspiration. Art imitates life and vice versa. I want to exist and have fun. I want to manage my way through every day and gather inspiration.”

The singer added that her latest record, which was released after her divorce from ex-husband Blake Shelton, isn’t a “divorce album.”

“I don’t think that’s accurate at all,” she said of the label. “I didn’t make a divorce record. It’s not a divorce album. Divorce isn’t a big enough deal to deserve an entire record. It’s part of the story, but I found happiness and playfulness on this record. It’s a little dramatic to call it a divorce album.”

