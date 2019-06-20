Miranda Lambert Offers Details on New Album: ‘I Am Really, Really Happy’

Miranda Lambert is readying the release of her seventh studio album, and her first since The Weight of These Wings was released in 2016. With almost three years between records, Lambert has much to share on her next set of tunes.

“I would call it old Miranda, but a Miranda at a whole new level, if that makes any sense,” Lambert told the Chicago Sun Times. “It’s not going to be love song overload or anything like that. [Laughs] I made a career on being a rock and roller and I think fans are going to hear that throughout. And yeah, there is this vibe of being happy that goes through this album. I am really, really happy.”

Lambert happily married New York City police officer Brendan McLoughlin earlier this year, and hints fans will be able to tell how genuinely in love with life she is by her new album.

“I never hide from my fans. I am who I am and right now I am genuinely happy,” boasted Lambert. “People are telling me I’m glowing from the inside.”

Lambert is playing some fairs and festivals over the summer before she launches her Roadside Bars & Pink Guitars Tour this fall. While she already has plenty on her plate, she is perhaps most passionate about her MuttNation Foundation, which promotes animal adoption and helps shelters all over the country.

“When you finally get to a point in your career where people are paying attention you have to decide what you want to use your platform for,” Lambert told PopCulture.com. “I just knew right away it was going to be dogs. I’ve grown up with dogs my whole life, strays and people just dumping them off. I grew up in the country. My mom and I started MuttNation, and it was just kind of a mom-and-pop operation, and now we’re ten years later, four million dollars later and thousands of dogs adopted.

“We’ve done so much, but I also feel like we’re just getting started,” she continued. “I feel like there’s so much more ahead of us. We’ve been able to help with natural disasters, and help shelters renovate. We kind of have our hand in everything, and that’s why I wanted to start it, because we wanted to control where the money that we raised would go.”

Lambert’s MuttNation just set a new adoption record during CMA Fest, with 61 animals adopted. More information on the worthwhile cause can be found by visiting MuttNation.com.

Photo Credit: Getty images / Jason Kempin