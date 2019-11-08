Miranda Lambert’s Birthday Plans Include ’90s Country and Smores

Now these are birthday plans we can get behind! Miranda Lambert will turn 36 on Sunday, Nov. 10, although she has yet to make a final decision on how she will celebrate. But what she wants to do is have friends over for a casual hang, where there will be good country music, smores, and a bonfire, all at her rural Tennessee farm.

“CMAs are always on my birthday week,” Lambert told Taste of Country. “My birthday’s on a Sunday, and CMA work starts Monday, so I think I’m going to wait until the next weekend, because I have the weekend off the road. I’m kind of [a] go sit at my farm with a bonfire and smores type. I’m not like wild, club per se anymore. I used to be. Not club, but like going out to bars. And now I’m like, ‘Friends, let’s sit around the fire and listen to ’90s country.’ That’s more my jam.”

This will be her first birthday since she married Brendan McLoughlin, who is eager to make plans for Lambert’s birthday, if she’ll let him.

“It’s hard for me to give up control,” Lambert acknowledged. “He was like, ‘We could do something on the Sunday,’ because we’re in Orlando the night before, on the 9th, and then we come in and it’s like a 12-hour drive, so we wouldn’t get in until noon. I’m like, ‘Well, we could have a brunch or a dinner, I don’t know.’ He said, ‘Let me plan it.’”

Lambert admitted she wasn’t sure she wanted McLoughlin planning her birthday, or any other big event in her life.

“Well, we’re still new so I haven’t let him plan anything yet,” Lambert said. “Girls are planners. But I trust him. He’s super together. He’s way more together than me, and organized.”

Lambert may not be sure if she wants McLoughlin planning her birthday celebration, but she does give him a lot of credit for inspiring her to sing love songs again, some of which are on her latest Wildcard album.

“Lucky for me, I’m not in a sad time anymore in my life, thank you to my sweet husband — from Staten Island, by the way!” she said from stage (via PEOPLE), while her husband watched her perform. “So even though I’m not sad anymore thanks to Brendan my husband, I still love a sad country song with all my heart.”

Lambert is nominated for a CMA Award for Female Vocalist of the Year. The ceremony will air live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 13 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

