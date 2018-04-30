Miley Cyrus’ Mom Shows off Family’s Nashville Home

Miley Cyrus and her family made their home in Tennessee before the star made a name for herself with Hannah Montana, and years later, Cyrus and her relatives have returned to the Volunteer State to put down some roots.

In addition to music, the family also has a passion for interior design, something Cyrus’ mother, Tish Cyrus, showed off during a recent interview with People magazine. She and husband Billy Ray Cyrus live in a 1,200-square-foot 1940s home near Nashville, which the couple renovated to become a 3,000 square foot, five bedroom home with a guesthouse Miley stays in whenever she visits.

Tish, who starred on Bravo’s Cyrus vs. Cyrus: Design and Conquer with daughter Brandi Cyrus, designed the home herself, overseeing every fixture to create an inviting space full of color and unique vintage touches.

“Brandi always tells me, I’ve become California boho chic,” Tish said. “I love clean lines, but it has to feel warm, homey and welcoming.”

Tish used a selection of vintage pieces to create a country-modern feel with plenty of eclectic accents, as well as musical touches to celebrate the family’s passion, like a set of guitars mounted on a wall.

“Right now, I’m obsessing over vintage mid-century pieces,” she shared. “I can get lost looking and dreaming for hours on end. Sometimes, I will find a vintage piece that is so special it will inspire me to decorate an entire room around it.”

Among the vintage finds, one important piece in the home has been with the family for years, with Tish explaining its significance during an interview with Architectural Digest.

“Truly, if I had one piece that is special, it is the Native American art. It is from when Billy Ray and I first got married, and he paid so much for that piece of art that I couldn’t believe it at the time,” she recalled. “It meant so much to him because he’s always had such a passion for the Native Americans, and it was the centerpiece of our very first home. It’s kind of come full circle for me, for it to now be in this home, too, that I’ve designed myself.”

Tish added that there was one thing she wanted to make sure of when it came to decorating the home.

“As a family we love to come together,” she shared, “so I never want it to feel stuffy where someone feels like they can’t kick their feet up. That’s the Nashville gal in me.”

