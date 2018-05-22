Mike Fisher Says Farewell to Nashville Predators Again

Mike Fisher is once again saying farewell to the Nashville Predators. The former team captain came out of retirement earlier this year to help the team in their quest for the Stanley Cup. But with the Preds out of play-off contention, after being overtaken by the Winnipeg Jets, the husband of Carrie Underwood says he is walking away from the sport – this time for good.

“I’m so grateful for the last 18 years,” Fisher shared on Instagram, along with a photo of him holding his three-year-old son, Isaiah. “It’s hard to believe how fast the time goes. I got the chance to play and work with so many incredible people along the way. God taught me some incredible life lessons through the game of hockey over the years and without the gift He gave me none of this would have been possible. Thanks to the @predsnhl and @senators for all the amazing memories! Lastly thanks to my friends and family for supporting me over the years. It’s been a blast!! #romans1212”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Fisher announced he was coming back to the sport in January, enticed by how well the team was already playing without him.

“I think about the retirement and it always kind of bugged me guys that came out of retirement but, for whatever reason, I never really thought it was a possibility,” he said at the time. “I watched the team a lot this year and was around a little bit … The more I thought about it; I really didn’t decide until recently, I just thought about the opportunity, how good this team is, thought a lot about the run last year and what could be.”

The 37-year-old also received a lot of encouragement from his superstar wife, who was completely in favor of his return to the ice.

“It’s so funny. After Mike announced that he was going back to play for the Predators, I got so many text messages, like ‘Couldn’t stand to have him home any more, could you? Ha ha ha ha,’” Underwood said. “I found that so funny because honestly, he was just as busy when he wasn’t playing for them as he was when he was playing with the Predators. But I was very supportive and encouraging and maybe a little bit pushy, honestly, to get him to go back to play for them. I’m like, ‘Omigosh! This team is incredible. These fans are incredible. This town is incredible. One more run, baby. Come on. You can do it.’”

Fisher is saying goodbye to his career just as Underwood is getting ready to kick hers into high gear. After taking several months off to recover from her fall outside her home last November, Underwood just released her debut single, “Cry Pretty,” which is the title track of her upcoming new album, out Sept. 14, and hints a tour might soon follow. Download the single on iTunes.

Photo Credit: Instagram/mfisher1212