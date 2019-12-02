Midland Postpones Tour After Mark Wystrach’s Newborn Baby Suffers Medical Complications

It was a scary few days for Midland‘s Mark Wystrach and his wife, Ty Haney, after the arrival of their newborn daughter, Sunny, but thankfully, the infant seems to be on the mend. The trio, which also includes Cameron Duddy and Jess Carson, announced they would be postponing their UK tour, since Wystrach needed to be home with his family.

“We regretfully must postpone our upcoming tour due to a medical emergency following the birth of Mark and Ty’s baby,” the band announced on social media. “His daughter is expected to make a full recovery, but Mark is unable to be away from home until that happens. We are all incredibly saddened to delay the tour and and are working hard to reschedule for next year. Mark and Ty will share more info when they feel comfortable. Further information on the rescheduled dates and refund details if unable to attend will be released next week.”

Wystrach has yet to speak out about his daughter’s scary start into the world, but he did post a new photo of the family of three, revealing the baby was doing well and ready to go home.

“Sundance ‘Sunny’ Leon came into this world with a bang! It’s been a wild and unexpected week in the hospital, but we are doing great! So grateful for our amazing doctors and nurses who have taken the best care of us and to our friends and family for all the love, prayers and support!” Wystrach posted on Instagram. “The power of love and positivity is a real thing! Lil Baby Sunny is strong, beautiful and an absolute joy! We’ve gotten a clean bill of health and we’re going home tomorrow. Yeehaw! Happy Belated Thanksgiving from The Haney-Wystrach’s!”

Wystrach previously revealed that, after a rigorous touring year, the trio was ready to spend time at home with their families.

“I’m just ready to be in one place for more than a couple hours,” Wystrach told PopCulture.com. “I think we’re all really looking forward to getting back to our families and getting [some] much well-deserved time off. I’m just ready to get done with all this stuff and get home and be there for my wife.”

No word yet if Midland will perform at their three remaining shows in the United States, scheduled in December. Find tour updates at MildandOfficial.com.

