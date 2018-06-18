Midland Announces Electric Rodeo Tour

Midland is hitting the road for their own tour! The trio, made up of Mark Wystrach, Cameron Duddy and Jess Carson, announces they will headline their own Electric Rodeo Tour, kicking off on Oct. 24 in Tucscon, Ariz.

Midland has had a busy touring year already. In addition to playing fairs and festivals, the reigning ACM New Vocal Duo or Group of the Year kicked off 2018 by opening for Little Big Town on their The Breakers Tour, and will join Thomas Rhet this fall to serve as the opening act on his Life Changes Tour.

As the threesome play in the outdoor heat this summer, they have found a way to endure the scorching temperatures.

“There’s nothing really you can do except for just drink a ton of water the night before or the morning before and then just go out there and have fun,” says Wystrach. “It becomes very athletic. You’re just pouring sweat. The guitars don’t stay in tune and there’s nothing you can really do except for just put some sunscreen on and soldier through it. We’re not afraid to wear some shorts if it’s crazy hot.”

Midland is enjoying the success they once only dreamed about, which is making them work harder than ever before.

“The great thing about the success is that it eases that side of things,” Wystrach tells AllAccess.com. “But, then, as you know, the demands get even higher and bigger. So, we’re going to just do what we’ve always done and lean back into the music and what this band is about — writing about our life and writing about the experiences between relationships, the experience with the road, the struggle, and kind of the landscape that we know.”

The guys all admit they struggled early in their career, but never considered giving up or pursuing something else.

“It was just the calling,” says Duddy. “It doesn’t happen for everybody when you get this, like overwhelming sense of duty to do something. And for all of us it was that, and it overrode any prior success or lifestyles that we had been living in California, which was pretty kick a–. But life’s a carnival, as The Band said – you don’t just hop on one ride and do it for four hours, you kind of want to experience everything. And that for us is this journey.”

Electric Rodeo Tour dates are listed below. All of their upcoming shows can be found at MidlandOfficial.com.

Electric Rodeo Tour Dates:

Oct 24 Valencia Amphitheatre – Tucson, Ariz.

Nov 8 9:30 Club – Washington, D.C.

Nov 9 The Stone Pony – Asbury Park, N.J.

Nov 10 Cone Denim Entertainment Center – Greensboro, N.C.

Nov 15 Variety Playhouse – Atlanta, Ga.

Nov 16 The Mill and Mine – Knoxville, Tenn.

Dec 13 Varsity Theatre – Minneapolis, Minn.

Dec 14 Boondocks – Springfield, Ill.

Photo Credit: Instagram/midland