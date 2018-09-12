Watch Michael Ray’s ‘The One That Got Away’ Video

Michael Ray has just released the video for his current single, “The One That Got Away.” The song, written by Old Dominion’s Matthew Ramsey and Trevor Rosen, along with Jesse Frasure and Josh Osborne, is from Ray’s recent Amos album.

In the video, shot in Miami, Ray enjoys a night on the town with a woman who he is pretty sure will leave him by morning. Singing, “She’s gonna rip off any kind of label / She’s into leavin’ those strings untied / Keepin’ it tax free, under the table / She might only be mine tonight / But that’s alright, that’s okay / She’s gonna be one hell of a one that got away,” Ray wanted the feel in the video for “The One That Got Away” to mirror many of his own experiences.

“We wanted to treat Miami as its own character in this video because we felt that this city really had a personality and an energy of its own — reminiscent of the energy I feel on stage night-after-night, city-after-city when we play this song live,” Ray says in a statement. “I also wanted to get outside of my comfort zone. So, we flew down to Miami and what you see in this video was really us – experiencing all these things together; really just being in the moment.”

“The One That Got Away” is the perfect tune as Ray spends his fall opening for Old Dominion on their Happy Endings World Tour.

“I feel like it’s one of those songs that I don’t ever see myself ever getting tired of singing this song, forever,” Ray recently shared with PopCulture.com at a media event. “You know, it’s a moment in our show, not just because it’s our single, but it’s a moment in our show that me and the band look forward to. It’s always been that moment of our show that we’re looking forward to, [with] the way that they’ve blended that lyric to the melody.

“That marriage is what I love about country music,” he continues. “And it married both of what I love of music in general. And so, it’s made me fall in love with this song from the first time I heard it. I don’t see myself ever getting tired of singing it. I don’t see myself ever going, ‘Oh, man, I gotta sing, ‘The One That Got Away’ again.”

Download “The One That Got Away” on iTunes. Find a list of all of Ray’s upcoming shows at MichaelRayMusic.com.

Photo Credit: Getty images/Erika Goldring