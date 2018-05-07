Exclusive: Michael Ray Premieres ‘Her World or Mine’ Video

Michael Ray is releasing a brand-new single, “Her World or Mine,” from his upcoming Amos album, and PopCulture.com readers are getting an exclusive first look at the video.

With lines like, “One of us moved on / One of us got stuck / One of us is drinking just for fun / One of us is drinking to get drunk / One of us sleeps good / One of us hates to face the night / Just depends if you’re talking about / Her world or mine,” the song, written by Brett Beavers, Jamie Paulin and Travis Denning, resonated with Ray the first time he heard it.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“‘Her World Or Mine’ is such a personal song for me. Break-ups are tough and we’ve all been on one side of this song or the other. I think scars from our past relationships, although shared, aren’t really talked about,” Ray tells PopCulture.com. “One of the best parts of this job is watching how fans come together at our shows – they could be complete strangers at the beginning and leave the show as friends. I hope ‘Her World Or Mine’ connects with fans and allows us all to bond over those unspoken scars.”

Amos, which will be released on June 1, was named after his late grandfather, who influenced many of Ray’s musical choices.

“The day I made my debut on the Opry stage, all I could think about was how he would be so proud,” explains Ray. “Looking back, that moment was a pivotal one – our family lost its patriarch. So, when we started making this record, before I would record vocals on the song I would ask myself, ‘Is this a song I would have played proudly for him?’ It makes this Amos album that much more special to think he would have said, ‘Ray, that’s a good one.’”

Ray also touched on powerful emotions with “Get to You,” the debut single from Amos.

“‘Get To You’ is such a special song not only because it’s the first single off of Amos, but also because I feel that it’s something everyone can relate to on some level,” says Ray. “I feel like we’ve all been on at least one side of this storyline (‘Why do you run away from love, what the hell are you so scared of/I’m trying, I’m trying to get to you‘). In my case, I’ve been on both sides.

Amos is currently available for pre-order here.

Photo Credit: Allister Ann