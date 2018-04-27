Michael Ray Releases ‘Get to You’ Music Video From Upcoming ‘Amos’ Album

Michael Ray has just released the video for his latest single, “Get to You.” The song is the debut single from his upcoming Amos album.

“‘Get To You’ is such a special song not only because it’s the first single off of Amos, but also because I feel that it’s something everyone can relate to on some level,” Ray says in a statement. “I feel like we’ve all been on at least one side of this storyline (‘Why do you run away from love, what the hell are you so scared of/I’m trying, I’m trying to get to you‘). In my case, I’ve been on both sides.

“I want fans to hear this song and be reminded that we’re all human–we all go through these emotions,” he continues. “It’s part of growing, and this song serves to remind fans they’re not alone.”

Amos, which will be released on June 1, is Ray’s second studio album, following his eponymous freshman debut, released in 2015. Amos is named after Ray’s beloved grandfather, who passed away the year Ray released his first album.

“The day I made my debut on the Opry stage, all I could think about was how he would be so proud,” Ray shares. “Looking back, that moment was a pivotal one – our family lost its patriarch. So, when we started making this record, before I would record vocals on the song I would ask myself, ‘Is this a song I would have played proudly for him?’ It makes this album that much more special to think he would have said, ‘Ray, that’s a good one.’”

The Florida native is also working with Musicians on Call in Las Vegas, partnering with them after the organization began working with Las Vegas following the tragic Route 91 Harvest Festival shooting.

“It was important because I think that, especially here, Vegas has done so much for country music,” Ray told PopCulture.com prior to the ACM Awards. “With ACM, the city of Las Vegas, and an importance this week, especially, I think the togetherness; this is the first time a lot of people have been back to Las Vegas. I think it’s gonna help with lot of people healing. It’s gonna really show our community and our strength as a family of country, that we are, as country music.”

Photo Credit: EB Media/Allister Ann