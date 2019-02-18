Michael Ray Reveals Carly Pearce’s Mother Helped With Romantic Proposal

Michael Ray famously proposed to Carly Pearce while on a romantic getaway in Mexico in December, but he didn’t do it by himself. The “One That Got Away” singer reveals Pearce’s own mother helped Ray pop the question to her only child.

“I asked her mom and dad whenever we went down to her family’s house in Alabama,” Ray recalled on SiriusXM’s The Highway. “Carly runs 4000 miles a day like a gazelle, and so I knew I had an hour to myself with her mom and dad, so I took it and asked her mom and dad, and it went into immediately with her mom, I could not have done the proposal without her mom, at all. She helped me out completely. I wanted that because her and her mom are very close, and I knew that between her mom and I, we would really be able to make this exactly what she wants.”

Ray previously tried to get ideas from Pearce about what how she wanted the proposal to go, but fortunately – or not – didn’t get much help from his future bride.

“I asked Carly, ‘If a guy was ever to propose to you, maybe, what would it be in your mind?’ She’s like, ‘I just think you would know,’ which gives me enough room for creativity and enough room to screw everything up. We knew we were going to Tulum, Mexico, and I wanted it to be something very special. Her mom and I were going back and forth with the concierge guy at the resort we were staying at. There was this private deck, and so I rented that, and we brought all these flowers in and had a private dinner and wine, and I hired a photographer, and a mariachi band.”

Ray might have been ready to propose, but the night before, Pearce wasn’t even sure if their relationship was still solid.

“Literally the night before, the first night we were in Tulum, we had dinner with my parents,” Pearce recalled. “We went back to our room, and I was like, ‘Hey, is everything okay? Are you sure you want to be with me?’ because he was acting so weird.”

The couple’s room overlooked the deck, allowing Pearce to watch as their night was being prepared, unaware all of it was really for her.

“I thought somebody was getting married,” Pearce recounted. “I said to him, ‘Oh my gosh, look, it’s so pretty! Somebody must be getting married.”

It wasn’t until Pearce and Ray began walking to the deck, and Pearce saw rose petals leading from their room to the deck, and heard the mariachi band, that she realized something was happening – or at least she hoped so.

“I waited until I felt him reach in his pocket and then I was like, ‘Yes!’” Pearce said. “Because I was like, if you are not proposing to me you’re going to have to take me to the moon when you do, because this is way too good. So he did, and I guess I don’t remember this, but I blacked out once I saw him go down on his knee, and I guess I screamed, ‘Of course I’ll marry you!’ And he looked at me and said, ‘I haven’t asked you yet,’ which is very parallel to our relationship, since I direct messaged him on Instagram.”

Although Ray and Pearce have yet to announce a wedding date, Pearce is surprisingly enjoying every detail of planning her big day.

“I’m really excited and enjoying it,” Pearce told PopCulture.com. “I’ve never been a girl that, quite frankly, cared about that stuff, but it’s really, really fun, and we’re having a good time.”

Photo Credit: Getty images/Jason Davis