Martina McBride ‘Beyond Thrilled’ as Country Music Hall of Fame Exhibit Opens After Pandemic Delay

On Tuesday, July 27, Martina McBride celebrated the opening of her exhibit at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum, Martina McBride: The Power of Her Voice. The exhibit, which was originally scheduled to open in 2020, documents McBride's journey from growing up in Kansas and singing in her family band to becoming a country music success known for her uplifting and empowering songs.

"This is surreal and overwhelming," McBride told attendees at Tuesday's event. "I am beyond thrilled and honored to have my own exhibit in the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum. It’s very special. It’s like when you’re that little girl back in Kansas, I had big dreams, obviously. But there’s some things you can’t even dream about. You just don’t have the capacity to even know, and this is one of those things, back when I was a young girl in Kansas. But it’s happened, and it’s so amazing, and I’m so touched and moved by it."

She also thanked those in the crowd who have helped her on her journey. "As I look around this room, I see so many people who, without you guys, I wouldn’t be standing up here," she said. "It takes a lot of people to get here, and I’ve been very fortunate and lucky and blessed that I was able to surround myself with such great people."

Items featured in the exhibit range from McBride's baby booties and a tiny rocking horse to some of the singer's many awards including five CMA trophies and four ACM trophies. There are numerous outfits McBride has worn on stage, her wedding dress from her 1988 wedding to husband John McBride, her high school yearbook, handwritten lyrics to some of her hits like "Independence Day" and "This One's For the Girls" and more.

(Photo: Jason Davis/Getty Images for the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum)

The 55-year-old wrote on Instagram that she was "honored and bit overwhelmed" to see her own exhibit. "It’s something I’ve dreamed of for a long time and being surrounded by so many people who played a part in helping me get here was so special," she shared. "Thank you to the Hall of Fame for the beautiful and moving exhibit highlighting my life from my childhood in Kansas to the career I am so proud of."

Martina McBride: The Power of Her Voice officially opens on July 30, 2021 and runs through Aug. 7, 2022.