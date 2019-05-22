Maren Morris on Watching ‘A Star is Born’: ‘I Had to Go to Therapy’

Maren Morris went from a relatively unknown to a pretty big superstar in a couple years – a trajectory she knows all too well can be full of dangerous pitfalls along the way. But when she sat down with Ryan Hurd to watch the blockbuster hit, A Star is Born, starring Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper, Morris had an intense, and unexpected, reaction.

“I had no idea what I was getting myself into,” Morris told Women’s Health. “I had to go to therapy. Not the substance abuse part, but there were things that happened to [Lady Gaga’s] character that happened to me. That movie rocked us both. We were like, ‘We can never end up like this. Cool?’”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Not that Morris is afraid of strong emotions. The 29-year-old wrote about plenty of deep feelings on her latest GIRL album, inspired a lot by her relationship with Hurd.

“Even though it’s such a positive love song, ‘Good Woman‘ was an emotionally heavy write. It was hard to open up that vulnerability,” Morris said. “‘The Bones’ was kind of this promise: No matter what happens, all of this bullsh— can fade away and it’s going to be you and me,” she says.

“Good Woman,” which Morris wrote with Kathleen Edwards and Ian Fitchuk, became not only a favorite of Morris, but of Hurd as well.

“We got married, and I was just in a hard spot. She was on tour, and I was getting on every other plane, every other day to go see her, while trying to still write and do my career, and it was just a hard time, for whatever reason,” Ryan told Hollywood Life. “But she wrote this song and it was just really specific and personal and it was like her letter to me in a way. That’s the song that I listen to when it gets kind of lonely, and so that one is the one that I love the most, but the whole album is iconic.”

Morris and Hurd have been married a little more than a year, and are still learning plenty about each other.

“Sometimes you think you know all there is to know about somebody, and then a year happens and you keep surprising each other,” said the singer.

Morris is currently overseas on her Girl: The World Tour, but will return home in time to perform for the upcoming CMA Fest. Find dates at Morris’ website.

Photo Credit: Getty Images/Mat Hayward