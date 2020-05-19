Maren Morris' Trainer Shares Her Post-Baby Workout Plan

Maren Morris welcomed her first child, son Hayes, in March via emergency C-section, which means the new mom has had to take some time to recover after giving birth. She's now officially back in the gym, and her trainer, Erin Oprea, recently spoke with Us Weekly about the "My Church" singer's post-baby workout routine, sharing that they're starting off slow. "We are back to training again and she is a badass and I’m so proud of her. She worked up until basically the day, I think we trained like a day or two before she had the baby. And then we’re back at it," Oprea said.

"We’re not doing a lot of core stuff yet. We are not cleared for any of that yet. So we’re just doing, everything right now is very basic," the trainer shared. "I think let’s just slowly get back into it because the risk of going backwards is not worth it. So we’re just doing basic lunges, squats, lightweight training, no jumping, none of that yet. And we will slowly build up and we’ll be back to doing everything before we know it. In the next handful of weeks, she’ll be ready to rock."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maren Morris (@marenmorris) on May 10, 2020 at 11:10am PDT

"I don’t want her to take every second like, 'Oh my God, I gotta lose this weight.' Enjoy the baby," Oprea added of Morris. "Let’s stay healthy, enjoy the baby, have an occasional cocktail, move your beautiful body and just try to enjoy the time and don’t feel that crazy pressure of the weight has to be off tomorrow. And so I really want her to enjoy the journey and not stress over it because one, there’s not [an end] date. So I was, like, let’s just kind of enjoy this time while working towards feeling our best."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Erin Oprea (@erinoprea) on May 7, 2020 at 5:36pm PDT

Oprea, who has also trained country stars like Carrie Underwood, Kacey Musgraves, Kelsea Ballerini and Carly Pearce, added that "the worst thing" a new mom can do is "try to do too much too soon." "[You can] either re-injure yourself or hurt yourself and then go backwards. I want her to just start walking. Nothing feels better than a good walk," she said. "Also just getting out moving makes you not want to eat crap. Movement helps break cravings. So I would say if you just sit around, you’re watching TV, there’s nothing more than sitting in front of a TV that makes you want to eat. Just get outside and move and it will help break cravings. It will help all the snacking that we want to do because our kitchen is never far away anymore."