Maren Morris Tells Followers to 'Stop Laughing' at Mental Illness Following Kanye West's Tweet Spree

Maren Morris doesn't appreciate any of her fans trivializing mental health, a point she made clear on Twitter on Monday. "Mental illness isn’t f—ing funny," she wrote. "Stop laughing at it and trending it like it’s a joke."

Morris' tweet came after Kanye West made headlines for a series of tweets in which he discussed his wife, Kim Kardashian, his mother-in-law, Kris Jenner, the horror film Get Out and more. According to TMZ, West, who has previously spoken about his bipolar disorder diagnosis, is in the midst of "a major bipolar episode." The rapper's tweets were met with ridicule by much of Twitter on Monday, but Morris was one of the multiple celebrities who pointed out that someone struggling with their mental health is not something to laugh at. Halsey also used Twitter to share her thoughts on the situation, asking for "no jokes right now."

"I have dedicated my career to offering education and insight about bipolar disorder and I’m so disturbed by what I’m seeing," she wrote. "Personal opinions about someone aside, a manic episode isnt a joke. If you can’t offer understanding or sympathy, offer your silence. A lot of people you know probably have bipolar disorder and you aren’t aware of it. Taking this opportunity to make offensive remarks and vilify people with mental illnesses is really not the way to go...this is the exact triggering s— that causes people to keep quiet about it." Halsey, who has been open about her own struggles with mental health, signed her tweets, "Sincerely, Human Being with a Decade Long Bipolar Diagnosis."

Jamie Lynn Spears reposted part of Halsey's message on her Instagram account and wrote, "If you deal with mental illness or care for someone dealing with mental illness, then you know how important it is to respect the situation with privacy for the person, and the family trying to protect their loved ones, no matter how it may appear to the public, and as the public, we must learn to do the same."

"I pray this doesn't bring shame to anyone dealing with mental illness, you are not alone, and you are loved," she added. "Sending all my love and prayers to all of you." Demi Lovato also used Twitter to vilify those making light of others' struggles. "It would be nice if for once people can put down the meme-making apps and pray for someone who's struggling with mental illness," she shared. "What happened to compassion?"

In an additional tweet, the singer added, "It's also amazing to me that people really think they actually know what some celebrities are going thru (sic). Maybe take a step back and remember you don't know everything about everyone even if you do watch them on tv."