Maren Morris Teases New Music on Instagram

Maren Morris’ latest GIRL album is not even two months old, but the singer is already teasing new music! Morris shared a series of photo in her Instagram Story, hinting that something new was in the works.

“Loved being back in the studio again,” Morris wrote on one photo, tagging producer Dave Cobb and Apple Music.

Morris also shared a couple more photos of her in a studio as well, including one that looked like Morris was listening back to the track.

Morris’ GIRL album debuted at the top of the charts, an impressive feat that unfortunately is even rarer for a female artist. While Morris is grateful for her success, she insists she won’t rest until other women in country music are given equal opportunities.

“It’s been a really great ride,” Morris said during her sold-out Nashville show at the Ryman Auditorium. “I’ve learned so much about myself, and what I can withstand. What I can take and what I can’t take. 2019, I have a feeling, in my mind, is going to be a turning point for a lot of key people, and women. I’ve been very fortunate enough to have my song played on radio the last couple years.

“But I also know so many of my friends, who are bada— and deserve to be on there are not,” she added, “so I’m just going to keep being the squeaky wheel.”

Morris also landed at the top of the pop charts with “The Middle,” her collaboration with Zedd and Grey, but promises she will never fully leave her country roots behind.

“There are songs on this album that are pop-leaning or even kind of ’90s R&B, then there are moments that are very Carole King,” Morris told PEOPLE. “I’m still very connected to my original roots, which are in my version of country music. I have to do me.”

“I can’t really try to sound like anyone else or be this pop star — I’m myself,” she continued. “I definitely love pop music, and I’m constantly inspired by it as a songwriter, and I loved being a part of this cataclysm that was ‘The Middle’ for this past year. But I don’t know that I can just waltz out the gate and be like, ‘This is a pop record.’”

Morris is currently on her largely sold-out Girl: The World Tour. Find dates at MarenMorris.com.

