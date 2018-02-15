Maren Morris Reveals More Details About Wedding to Ryan Hurd

Maren Morris is revealing more details about her upcoming nuptials to fellow singer, Ryan Hurd. The wedding, which Morris says will occur at the end of March, will have very few traditional elements, with Morris going against the mold for everything from her wedding dress to how the couple say ‘I do.’

“My mom had a really cool dress in the ’80s,” Morris said on the Ty, Kelly and Chuck radio show, explaining the inspiration for her own short wedding dress. “Her gay friend from hair school made it. I love that she did that. She couldn’t really afford to buy one, so her friend made it. I just thought she looked so cool, and edgy. That’s where I get it from.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Morris, who earlier divulged there would be tequila, said they aren’t doing bridesmaids and groomsmen either.

“Honestly,” Morris explained. “I didn’t want to do the whole – no judgement to people that have the entire ceremony thing happening, but I wanted to keep it really small, and just have our siblings up there with us.”

The “Rich” singer, who added they will have a Motown DJ instead of live music, also recalled Hurd’s unexpected proposal.

“I kind of knew that it was maybe going to happen at some point soon,” Morris said. “I had less than 48 hours off, for July 4 week. I just flew up to Michigan, and spent time with his family, and him, at their lake house up there. There was so much family around, and we were never alone, and so I just wrote it off like, ‘Yeah. It’s not going to happen.’ We had like 30 minutes to ourselves, and he was like, ‘Get in the rowboat! We’re leaving these people!’

“I didn’t see it coming. I had sweatpants on. I had glasses on,” she continued. “I’m kind of glad I looked like that. He must have meant it.”

Photo Credit: Instagram/MarenMorris