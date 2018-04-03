Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd Share Sun-Soaked Honeymoon Photos

Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd tied the knot on March 24, and the couple has since been living their best lives on their sun-soaked honeymoon in the South Pacific.

To give fans a peek at their tropical vacation, the country singers have been sharing a few pictures on social media and likely causing more than a few envious moments with their snaps of clear skies and blue oceans.

Morris kicked things off with a photo of herself in a bikini and sunglasses, holding a beer as she leaned against a railing that served as the only barrier between the singer and turquoise water. Captioning the image simply with a honey jar and moon emoji, Morris made it clear that she’s enjoying every minute of her honeymoon.

Her husband followed suit with his own alcohol-accessorized snap, sharing a photo of himself sitting on a railing as he gazes out at the water behind him.

“BEERS,” he wrote.

On April 2, Morris had a movie-star moment as she shared a photo of herself lounging in a bikini, accessorizing with giant hoop earrings, equally large sunglasses and a towel wrapped around her head.

Captioning the image, “Bonjour,” the singer was likely making a reference to the fact that Bora Bora, where the couple spent their honeymoon, is located in French Polynesia.

Though they’re on island time, the couple made sure to take a moment to let fans know about their current projects, with Morris sharing that the video for her newest single, “Rich,” will be arriving soon.

Some cooool shit comin’ to your video waves soon… 💰 — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) April 3, 2018

After teasing a video of his own, Hurd delivered on Tuesday with the clip for “Diamonds or Twine,” a song he wrote for his wife. The accompanying visuals follow the couple on their journey over the past two years, with Hurd tweeting that the clip features “Long hair, short hair, backstage, behind the scenes. A tiny little window into the things that make this all so special…”

Photo Credit: Twitter / @RyanHurd