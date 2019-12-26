Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd Celebrate Last Christmas Together Before Welcoming Son

By Christmas of 2020, Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd will be parents of a baby boy, so the couple just officially celebrated their last holiday as a family of two! Morris captured the moment on social media, celebrating not their impending parenthood, but the amount of Christmas holidays the two have spent together as a couple.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maren Morris (@marenmorris) on Dec 24, 2019 at 9:00pm PST

“Four Christmas Eves with you,” Morris captioned the dreamy photo.

Morris also shared a photo of Hurd in his robe drinking coffee, joking that he was already preparing for his role as a father.

“The slipper fur… the chest fur. ‘Christmas Dad’ look is complete,” Morris quipped.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maren Morris (@marenmorris) on Dec 22, 2019 at 5:34pm PST

In the days leading up to Christmas, Morris opened up about her whirlwind 2019, including releasing her GIRL album, her Girl: The World Tour, losing her good friend, Busbee, and finding out she was pregnant with their first child.

“Thank you for being so sweet & patient with me these last couple weird/wonderful few months,” Morris wrote on social media. “2019 has been full of loss but also so much gain. Excited to start writing again, meet this beautiful boy + also bring some really special shows into the fold. Seeing 2020 finally.”

In addition to adjusting to motherhood, Morris will also begin work on the follow-up to GIRL, where she hints her son will influence many of the tracks on the record.

“I would assume that when I go into the writing room the next time, I’ll be writing what’s on my heart,” said Morris previously told PopCulture.com and other media. “This little guy might be a big source of inspiration … I had to write the day that I found out I was pregnant, and I will say, I was writing with the Love Junkies. They were the first people I told after I told Ryan, and they were just so excited.

“They’re all mothers,” she added. “And so we wrote a little song like to kind of commemorate the news. It might end up on the new record. Who knows?”

Morris’ second single from GIRL is “The Bones,” which became a Top 5 hit.

