Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd Celebrate Last Christmas Together Before Welcoming Son

By Christmas of 2020, Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd will be parents of a baby boy, so the couple just officially celebrated their last holiday as a family of two! Morris captured the moment on social media, celebrating not their impending parenthood, but the amount of Christmas holidays the two have spent together as a couple.
“Four Christmas Eves with you,” Morris captioned the dreamy photo.
Morris also shared a photo of Hurd in his robe drinking coffee, joking that he was already preparing for his role as a father.
“The slipper fur… the chest fur. ‘Christmas Dad’ look is complete,” Morris quipped.
In the days leading up to Christmas, Morris opened up about her whirlwind 2019, including releasing her GIRL album, her Girl: The World Tour, losing her good friend, Busbee, and finding out she was pregnant with their first child.
“Thank you for being so sweet & patient with me these last couple weird/wonderful few months,” Morris wrote on social media. “2019 has been full of loss but also so much gain. Excited to start writing again, meet this beautiful boy + also bring some really special shows into the fold. Seeing 2020 finally.”
In addition to adjusting to motherhood, Morris will also begin work on the follow-up to GIRL, where she hints her son will influence many of the tracks on the record.
“I would assume that when I go into the writing room the next time, I’ll be writing what’s on my heart,” said Morris previously told PopCulture.com and other media. “This little guy might be a big source of inspiration … I had to write the day that I found out I was pregnant, and I will say, I was writing with the Love Junkies. They were the first people I told after I told Ryan, and they were just so excited.
“They’re all mothers,” she added. “And so we wrote a little song like to kind of commemorate the news. It might end up on the new record. Who knows?”
Morris’ second single from GIRL is “The Bones,” which became a Top 5 hit.
