Watch Maren Morris Perform ‘GIRL’ on ‘The Tonight Show’

Maren Morris stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to perform “GIRL” as part of her whirlwind week since the March 8 release of her latest GIRL album.

Morris effortlessly took center stage to sing the title track, which she co-wrote with Greg Kurstin and Sarah Aarons. The song is one of 14 tracks on her latest project, which also includes the sexy “RSVP.”

“[It’s] very sexual, but in a clever way,” Morris told Billboard of “RSVP.” “It’s not just straight up dirty – not that there’s anything wrong with that. It’s definitely the most confident I’ve ever been with my body, my sexuality and my prowess, and that was fun to tap into. If you do it in the right way and it’s almost silly, it’s believable. That’s my favorite part about those ’90s R&B jams, they’re so good they’re almost a joke. So we tapped into that.”

GIRL also includes a song that is a tribute to her husband, Ryan Hurd, and one Morris admits was a struggle to pen.

“The song ‘Good Woman”‘was kind of a hard co-write because I have never written such a direct love song where I’m saying, ‘I will be there for you,’” Morris admitted. “I honestly get chills if something is going to go too cheesy, so I think that’s why I’ve avoided writing a lot of love songs. But then I also have been so inspired by love in the last few years, for obvious reasons.

” I wanted to really open myself up to the idea that I could say these things honestly without being earnest, and I think we were able to achieve that,” she continued. “It’s hard being vulnerable, it’s hard to break that shell. But it ended up being one of the most emotional co-writes and recordings of the album.”

“GIRL,” which began when Morris was struggling with another female friend, became a message she wanted to share with the world.

“What do I say in this very polarizing world right now?” Morris said on SiriusXM’s The Highway. “I want to make people feel better, but I also want to make myself feel better by getting this off my chest. And so this album is sort of hitting all those marks. It took a long time to finish and perfect, but this song hopefully is therapeutic to others in the same way it was me when I wrote it.”

Photo Credit: Getty images/Steven Ferdman