Maren Morris Offers Advice for Other Expectant Mothers: ‘Set Boundaries for Yourself’

With only a few weeks to go in her pregnancy, Maren Morris is offering advice to other women who are also eagerly awaiting their first child. The singer admits she has learned a lot while experiencing pregnancy, and is happy to pass on what she has learned to others.

“Now that I’m kind of at the tail end of my pregnancy, I mean it’s tough to even impart wisdom on something that you are still in the middle of,” Morris shared with her record label. “But I would say for expecting mothers out there that I wish maybe somebody had told me is that you don’t need to rush into anything. You don’t need to do any of the stereotypical things baby books tell you to do. I think it’s your journey; it’s no one else’s.

“Set boundaries for yourself and your families and people around you that like to give unsolicited advice,” she continued. “You know yourself better than anyone, and you can absolutely take advice and ask for it, but I think protecting yourself and your baby is the most important thing. So don’t be afraid to set boundaries for your own sanity.”

Morris has not yet revealed a specific due date, but she did just show off a new baby bump photo, using the hashtag “#8months” in the photo, hinting that she is very much in the home stretch.

Morris and her husband, Ryan Hurd, don’t plan on sharing much of their son on social media after he is born, but she is more than happy to show off her growing baby bump.

“I’m not touring, and this is the biggest thing that I have ever done … make a human,” Morris told CMT‘s Cody Alan. “It’s fascinating. I have enjoyed seeing the stages, and I also know that Ryan and I don’t really want to show our baby on social media a ton. I am really enjoying the ‘right now’ where this is about me and my journey.”

Morris has one more show on the calendar before she welcomes her child, which is at the Houston Rodeo on March 7. A limited number of tickets are still available.

