Listen to Maren Morris’ New Single, ‘GIRL’

Maren Morris’ brand-new single, “Girl,” is out! The rhythmic track, written by Morris along with Greg Kurstin and Sarah Aarons (who also co-wrote “The Middle”), was inspired by a real-life conversation Morris wanted to have with a close friend.

“The day that we wrote ‘GIRL,’ I was starting to write this letter to her,” Morris said (via ABC News). “Why are we competing against one another? Is it ourselves? Is it this industry? Is it the world?”

Ultimately, the 28-year-old realized she was the person who needed to hear it the most.

“I don’t think I am writing this to her,” Morris realized. “I am writing this to myself.”

“GIRL,” which says, “Girl, won’t you stop your cryin’? / I know that you’re tryin’ / Everything’s gonna be okay / Baby girl, don’t you hang your head low / Don’t you lose your halo / Everyone’s gonna be okay / Baby girl,” is the first song from Morris’ upcoming, still-untitled third studio album. It is also part of the title of her upcoming Girl: The World headlining tour, with both Cassadee Pope and RaeLynn serving as her opening acts.

“Essentially it’s an excuse for me to hang out with them all the time,” Morris joked.

The Texas native admits she is thrilled with the way “GIRL” turned out, and happy to finally be able to share it with her fans.

“‘GIRL’ is officially out,”Morris shared on social media. “I’m sobbing all the happy tears. This song pulled something out of my soul the day Sarah Aarons, Greg Kurstin and I wrote it and I couldn’t shake it. I hope it brings some comfort and peace to your inner critic. Love yourselves and love each other.”

While Morris hasn’t revealed a lot of the details of her next set of tunes, she does reveal that much of the record was written while she was on the road in 2018.

“The song-writing process this time around is totally different,” Morris told Country Living. “I’ve been traveling so much, so I’ve brought my friends who I write with out on the tour bus and we write in the back lounge. They’ll bring their recording equipment and we’ll just basically set up a mini-traveling studio in the back of the bus.”

Morris also said her husband, Ryan Hurd, had a lot to do with what the next project sounds like.

“I really trust his opinion, especially if I have a new song that maybe we didn’t write together, I always play him the mix the second I get it back, because I really trust his ear,” Morris explained. “I love that we’re such different artists … But he’s always been my biggest fan when it comes to my music and vice versa.”

Morris’s Girl: The World Tour will kick off on March 9. Find dates at her official website.

