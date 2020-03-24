Maren Morris’ Husband Ryan Hurd Shows off New Photo of Infant Son, Hayes

Shortly after Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd welcomed their first child, son Hayes Andrew Hurd into the world, the proud father showed off a new photo of his infant son. Hurd shared two photos of the baby, born on Monday in Nashville.

View this post on Instagram

Morris also showed a few photos of the baby, captioning her pictures simply with “Hayes Andrew Hurd. 3/23/20. Love of our lives.” The pictures, which showed a smitten (and likely tired) Morris, garnered reactions from several of the couple’s fans, including actress Reese Witherspoon, who wrote “Aww how precious. Congratulations!”

“Congrats to you guys!” wrote Lauren Alaina.

“Congrats Maren and Ryan!!!” said Little Big Town‘s Karen Fairchild. “Can’t wait to meet sweet baby Hayes.”

“Congrats!!! What a great name!” posted Mandy Moore. “Hope you all are doing great !! Xoxoxo”

View this post on Instagram

Morris and Hurd already decided they will bring Hayes out on the road with them. Morris will kick off her RSVP: The Tour in June, with Hurd serving as her opening act for some of the shows.

“It’s been so cool to see it be normal to have children out there,” Morris told Taste of Country. “It’s a real life; they don’t know any different,” Morris noted. “I think it’ll be cool to have this baby grow up on the road and that be a normal thing.”

It was Fairchild whom Morris reached out to when trying to figure out how to juggle a tour and a baby.

“She just seems like she has the answer for anything,” Morris boasted of her friend. “She just has that energy, that boss lady energy like ‘I’ve got it covered.’”

Hurd is also eager to have time with Hayes while on the road, which he says is the main reason his wife invited him on her tour.

“I’m there to pretty much hold the baby from 9:30 to 11,” Hurd told PEOPLE. “That’s basically why I got booked. I was asked and told that we will be touring together this year.”

Morris’ RSVP: The Tour is scheduled to begin on June 5. Find tour dates by visiting her website.

Photo Credit: Getty / Jeff Kravitz