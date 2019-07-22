Maren Morris Enjoys ‘Therapy Session’ With Kelsea Ballerini on Night Out

Maren Morris and Kelsea Ballerini might sometimes both be vying for chart positions, but there’s nothing but love between the two country music stars. Morris recently shared a photo on social media of the two enjoying their night together, complete with cocktails and apparently plenty of talking.

“Quarterly therapy session with [Kelsea Ballerini],” Morris captioned the photo, which showed the two enjoying a cocktail together.

Morris and Ballerini have previously spoken about their close friendships with the other female acts in country music, including Carly Pearce, who is on the road with Jason Aldean, on his Ride All Night Tour.

“Fomoooooo X 10,” Pearce posted, expressing regret that she couldn’t join in the fun.

Ballerini shared the same photo on her Instagram page, slightly alluding to the way the music industry tends to pit women against each other.

“There’s enough to go around,” Ballerini stated.

“Wahhhh I’m sad I’m missing it,” Pearce posted under Ballerini’s comment.

Ballerini also poked fun at herself, hinting that more than one drink was consumed.

“Wow, just noticed my lone clip-in extension shining like the Empire State [Building],” she said. “How much tequila did we have?”

Morris and Ballerini have been each other’s biggest champions, ever since they both burst onto the country music scene a couple years ago, within relatively the same time frame. But instead of competition, the women found camaraderie in each other.

“We all support each other,” Morris told CMT. “I think that’s how we’ve been able to prevail through such a drought of female representation at country radio.”

Morris insists she would rather support her fellow female acts, as much as she works on her own soaring hot career.

“I don’t really find it a chore to do that because I grew up listening to amazing women on the radio and I feel like I’ve always been a girls’ girl — I’m still friends with my best friends from high school and junior high,” Morris said. “There’s really something about the female spirit I’m attuned to and want to write for. So, when my friends are doing well and upping the bar, I want to shine a light and put it on them because it’s about paying it forward.”

Morris will continue to support women with her just-launched The Highwomen quartet, which also includes Brandi Carlile, Amanda Shires and Natalie Hemby.

Photo Credit: Getty Images / Terry Wyatt