Maren Morris Celebrates 7th Anniversary of Moving to Nashville With Touching Photos

When Maren Morris moved from Arlington, Texas, to Nashville, Tennessee, in 2013, she was a 22-year-old singer and songwriter who had already made a name for herself in the Lone Star state, but was dreaming of more success –– much more. She had no idea she would score radio hits, an award-winning album or a Grammy — as well as marry Ryan Hurd and become a mother — when she loaded up her U-Haul to make the daring move seven years ago.

“7 years ago today, I had short hair, some okay (alright, crap) demos in my pocket and moved into a Craigslist house sight unseen for $350 a month,” Morris posted on Instagram, along with a photo of the day she moved, as well as a snapshot of her acceptance speech for winning the CMA Album of the Year Award, for GIRL. “I wrote with anyone + everyone who’d sit in a room with me. I got better, and I found my tribe of people I loved to create with and we’d geek out over The Cardigans and Sheryl Crow records.

“Looking at the gap between these photos, I actually do know where the time goes,” she continued. “It gets encapsulated in each fantastic, mundane, life-changing, soul-crushing, mediocre, hallelujah song in my catalog. Cheers to 7 years, Nashville, and to the friends here I now am lucky to call family.”

Morris has achieved plenty in the last seven years, with 2019 being her biggest year to date. Not only did GIRL win the coveted CMA Award, but she also headlined her mostly sold-out Girl: The World Tour, and did a photoshoot for Playboy –– all of which Morris reflected on at the end of 2019.

“Goodbye, 2019,” Morris posted as the year wrapped up. “NYE is bittersweet. You’re supposed to reflect, get existential + mine through the lessons. I think it’s also okay to say ‘that sucked and I hope I don’t go through it again.’ My overarching feeling is gratitude. I scared the hell out of myself this year. I put out GIRL, joined [The Highwomen], did my biggest international tour, did Playboy (clothed, prudes), sang with Dolly, lost a dear friend, found out I was pregnant + won Album of the Year at the CMA’s.

“Thank you to my husband, friends, family, team + my fans for such an unforgettable year,” she added. “So, I guess, 2020, everything’s gonna be ok.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Kevin Winter