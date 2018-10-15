Maggie Rose Premieres ‘Magic Man’ From ‘Change the Whole Thing’ Documentary

Maggie Rose just released Change the Whole Thing, a new album accompanied by a documentary about the making of her latest record. Included in Change the Whole Thing is “Magic Man,” a sultry song that boldly shows Rose’s undeniable vocal abilities.

“If there’s one thing everybody always says, it’s that Maggie’s voice is insane,” said Larry “Brother Love” Florman, one of the members of Them Vibes, her background singers. “Maggie can sing anything. Maggie’s the best singer in Nashville.”

“What I really respect about Maggie, when I think about her and her artistry and her talent – you hear her, you hear years of prep,” added bass player Kyle Whalem. “That’s like the unsexiest thing to talk about, when we’re talking about music. It’s supposed to be natural. It is. There’s that X-factor. But before you can get to that, you have the raw talent that might have been discovered at an early age. But when you hear someone like Maggie that is so good, that has to have been groomed, prepared, and worked at and worked at and worked at.”

Producer Bobby Holland has worked with countless artists, including Kesha, Meghan Linsey, ZZ Ward and more, but says Rose will always stand out in his mind.

“She’s got so much control over everything that happens with her voice,” Holland said. “It’s hard to explain the versatility that she can sing soft and pretty. She can belt with the best of them. Her tone’s amazing. Her emotion’s amazing. It’s all effortless. I think she has frets built into her vocal cords.”

“Her voice is so huge,” boasted singer Vanessa Campagna, who, along with Rebecca Lynn Howard, joined Rose in singing on “Magic Man.” “When we started doing this project, and I was hearing the songs that were written, they’re just undeniably vocal diva moments.”

“Magic Man” draws on a lot of Rose’s early influences, an intentional throwback to some of the sounds that shaped her career.

“‘Magic Man’ is a sensual slow jam that reflects a lot of my ’90s R&B influences,” Rose told PopCulture.com. “When I wrote the song with my friend Christian Davis, we actually had Beyoncé in mind, and I referred back to the Destiny’s Child-like vocal patterns to arrange the vocal lines. I loved singing the song live and the mood that it brought to my show, so I had to keep it for my album.”

“In the documentary, the cameraman captured just how sultry and intimate the song is and I especially love that the in-studio footage highlights the women in my band,” Rose continued. “The way the camera angles are positioned, the video places an emphasis on me and my two background singers, and I feel like it draws the viewer in to a space that feels very personal.”

The Change the Whole Thing title refers to several things for Rose, including the challenge she and other female artists face in the music industry.

“I think that it was the height of the struggle for me probably two years ago, or maybe even longer than that,” Rose told PopCulture.com. “I’ve been an independent artist for almost four years. There was a break at some point with me and the industry, and the way that I felt like I had to make music and the way that I was expected to deliver music to radio and everything. But that struggle has now put me in a direction that I’m so grateful that I’ve been faced to, that I think it was in spite of that struggle that I’m now making the music I am.”

“There’s a lot of artists, and women in particular, in Nashville who I think are starting to set themselves apart because of the analytics and the fact that we are still slighted in our representation of music here in Nashville,” she added.

