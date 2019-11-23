Maddie & Tae Announce Surprise and ‘Super Personal’ New EP ‘Everywhere I’m Goin’

New music is on its way from Maddie & Tae! The duo, made up of Madison Marlow and Taylor Dye, just announced they will release more songs from their upcoming new album with the five-song EP, Everywhere I’m Goin’. The EP will be released on Oct. 18.

“We are so excited to keep telling our story through this next collection of songs,” Marlow said in a statement. “We are so proud to have co-written all of these songs as well. This project as a whole is super personal, but these five songs in particular take you on an even deeper dive into our lives.”

“We were absolutely blown away by the reaction to the first part of the album,” added Dye, referring to their previous One Heart to Another project. “Hearing our fans relate to our stories is something that will never get old. We can’t wait to continue to show more of our hearts and journey through this next chapter of music.”

To celebrate the release of the new set of tunes, Maddie & Tae also dropped the energetic “Bathroom Floor,” written by Marlow and Dye, along with Dye’s future husband, Josh Kerr. Kerr and Marlow’s fiancé, Jonah Font, both appear in the lyric video, along with several of their friends.

The song, which says in part, “Get up off the bathroom floor / Let’s wipe the tears off your cheeks / Put on a dress and get out that door / Girl, the first shot’s on me / Let’s jump into a cab downtown / Let a sexy man spin you around / Let’s show that heart some neon magic / Till we’re drunk and laughing / Back on the bathroom floor,” is likely a good indication of their next record.

No word when the full project will be released. Everywhere I’m Goin’ also includes a collaboration with Dierks Bentley, on “Lay Here With Me.” See a complete track list below.

Maddie & Tae are nominated once agian for a CMA Award, for Vocal Duo of the Year. The 2019 CMA Awards will air live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 13, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Maddie & Tae will hit the road next week with Carrie Underwood, for the second leg of Underwood’s Cry Pretty Tour 360. Find tour dates, and pre-order Everywhere I’m Goin’, as well as download “Bathroom Floor,” by visiting Maddie & Tae’s website.

Everywhere I’m Goin’ Tracklist:

1. “Everywhere I’m Goin’”

2. “Trying On Rings”

3. “Lay Here With Me” (feat. Dierks Bentley)

4. “Ain’t There Yet”

5. “Bathroom Floor”

Photo Credit: Getty images/Michael Tran