Maddie & Tae Announce Holiday EP 'We Need Christmas'

Maddie & Tae is the latest country act to announce a holiday project this year, sharing that their EP We Need Christmas will arrive on Oct. 23. The six-song project features four holiday classics and two new songs, the EP's title track and "Merry Married Christmas," which duo members Maddie Font and Taylor Kerr wrote with Kerr's husband, songwriter Josh Kerr.

"We are so proud of this project and loved recreating some of our favorite Christmas classics as well as write some of our own," Font and Kerr said in a statement. "Making We Need Christmas was such a bright spot for us this year and we hope this project brings a little joy and peace to our fans during this difficult year." Font added on Instagram that she and Kerr are "so excited to share that we have created our very first Christmas project" and that "this has always been a dream of ours." She also posted a video from the EP photo shoot that includes a clip of the title track.

The EP is the second release for Maddie & Tae this year, following their album The Way It Feels, which contains the duo's recent No. 1 hit "Die From a Broken Heart." The achievement came six years after their first No. 1, "Girl in a Country Song." In 2017, Maddie & Tae's label folded and they were uncertain about their careers before eventually signing with a new label and releasing an EP, followed by their album this year.

"The song peaking at No. 1 is like the biggest icing on the cake, but it really is just the icing because the growth that we've had as humans and as best friends and as artists is the success to us," Kerr told PEOPLE. Font added, "It's more of a win for who we are as humans and our character-building process as women. There is a confidence — when you've gotten through some really tough stuff and come out on the other side stronger — that no one in the world can take away from you."

See the EP's full track listing below and pre-order We Need Christmas here.

1. This Christmas (Donny Hathaway, Nadine McKinnor)

2. Holly Jolly Christmas (Johnny Marks)

3. O Come All Ye Faithful (Traditional)

4. Merry Married Christmas (Maddie Font, Taylor Kerr, Josh Kerr)

5. Christmas (Baby Please Come Home) (Jeff Barry, Ellie Greenwich, Phil Spector)

6. We Need Christmas (Maddie Font, Taylor Kerr, Matthew West, AJ Pruis)