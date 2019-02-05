Lynyrd Skynyrd Announces United States Dates for Farewell Tour

Lynyrd Skynyrd is continuing their long goodbye to their fans with their Last of the Street Survivors Farewell Tour. The legendary band just announced a round of dates in the United States, with Hank Williams, Jr., Bad Company and Cody Jinks joining the tour on select shows.

“We’ve said we want to play every venue and market we’ve visited one last time, so we get to see all of Skynyrd Nation,” lead singer Johnny Van Zant said of the tour. “So that’s the plan.”

Lynyrd Skynyrd previously acknowledged they would keep playing until everyone all across the globe had heard them one more time.

“When you say farewell tour, you’ve got to understand what that entails,” guitarist Rickey Medlocke told PopCulture.com. “You just don’t do the United States and call it a day. You’ve got to realize this band has toured all over the world, and you’ve got fans all over the world, so if all of the sudden we did it just for the states, what are the people in the rest around the world going to think? ‘Well they snubbed us.’ We don’t want anybody to feel like they’re left out.”

Lynyrd Skynyrd has spent five decades together, which is why they are determined to keep traveling until they feel like they have seen all of their fans one last time.

“Next year we’re going all the way across Canada,” Medlocke revealed. “We’re going all over Europe, I think a couple of times. We’ve got to make it to South America. We’ve got to make it to New Zealand, Australia, Japan, and then back here to the United States to finish up spots that we didn’t get to this year. So, we’ve got a ways to go. I mean, anybody that thinks this is it, they need to look deeper into it because you just can’t do that to the rest of the fans around the world.”

Find a complete list of US dates for the Last of the Street Surivors Farewell Tour below. Tickets for the new dates will be available beginning on Feb. 8. More information can be found at LynyrdSkynyrd.com.

Last of the Street Survivors Farewell Tour 2019 U.S. Dates:



April 27, 2019 Indio, CA Stagecoach*

May 10, 2019 Tuscaloosa, AL Tuscaloosa Amphitheater+

May 11, 2019 Arlington, TX KAABOO Texas*

May 17, 2019 New Orleans, LA Smoothie King Center^

May 18, 2019 Lafayette, LA Cajundome^

May 24, 2019 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena

May 31, 2019 Gilford, NH Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion^

June 01, 2019 Bangor, ME Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion^

July 13, 2019 Canandaigua, NY Constellation Brands–Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center: CMAC

July 19, 2019 Welch, MN Treasure Island Resort & Casino*

July 20, 2019 Walker, MN Moondance Jam*

July 26, 2019 Portland, OR Sunlight Supply Amphitheater#

July 27, 2019 Seattle, WA White River Amphitheatre#

August 09, 2019 Albuquerque, NM Isleta Amphitheater

August 16, 2019 Las Vegas, NV T-Mobile Arena

August 17, 2019 Wheatland, CA Toyota Amphitheatre

August 23, 2019 Irvine, CA FivePoint Amphitheatre presented by Mercury Insurance

August 30, 2019 Camden, NJ BB&T Pavilion^

August 31, 2019 Saratoga Springs, NY Saratoga Performing Arts Center^

September 13, 2019 Southaven, MS Bank Plus Amphitheater+

September 14, 2019 Alpharetta, GA Ameris Bank Amphitheatre+

September 20, 2019 Salt Lake City, UT USANA Amphitheater

September 21, 2019 Denver, CO Fiddler’s Green

September 27, 2019 Jackson, MS Brandon Amphitheater+

September 28, 2019 Orange Beach, AL The Wharf Amphitheater+



+ with Cody Jinks

^ with Hank Williams Jr

# with Bad Company

*Previously announced U.S. dates.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of EB Media/Doltyn Snedden