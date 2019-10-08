Luke Combs Shares Title Track of Upcoming Album

Luke Combs has officially dropped the title track from his upcoming album, What You See Is What You Get, which will be released on Nov. 8. The song gives listeners a glimpse into Combs’ personality, which even he admits is a bit of an enigma.

“I’m a puzzle / I’m a walking contradiction,” he sings. “I’m an easy read but I ain’t an open book / Got a knack for makin’ things harder than they look.”

Combs also shared the tracklist for the project, which tops out at 17 songs. The album will include all five songs from Combs’ recent EP The Prequel as well as the recently released “1, 2 Many” with Brooks & Dunn. Combs’ idol Eric Church will also guest on “Does To Me.”

“It’s just so cool, you know, because I think [Church]’s a guy that really picks and chooses the things he does pretty meticulously,” Combs told The Boot and other outlets during a recent album preview. “It was neat for him to agree to do it, because he doesn’t do a ton of that stuff. And it’s just been a full-circle thing, for me. He’s kind of why I got into doing this, anyway.”

The North Carolina native shared that the project as a whole is an extension of the successful formula he pioneered on his debut album, This One’s For You.

“I would say it’s more of the same — in a good way,” he joked. “I feel like more of the same sounds bad sometimes, but if the last record went from here to here — I just tried to take [the second album] a little bit wider on the side, from a production standpoint … but I’m proud of it, and I’m proud of the work we did on it. I definitely care what people think about it, but I don’t have any regrets as far as recording it, or the way it sounds.”

Combs is currently on his Beer Never Broke My Heart Tour, which began in September. He recently announced another series of dates for his What You See Is What You Get Tour, which begins in February 2020 and runs through April.

See the full track listing for What You See Is What You Get below.

1. “Beer Never Broke My Heart”

2. “Refrigerator Door”

3. “Even Though I’m Leaving”

4. “Lovin’ On You”

5. “Moon Over Mexico”

6. “1, 2 Many” featuring Brooks & Dunn

7. “Blue Collar Boys”

8. “New Everyday”

9. “Reasons”

10.”Every Little Bit Helps”

11. “Dear Today”

12. “What You See Is What You Get”

13. “Does To Me” featuring Eric Church

14. “Angels Workin’ Overtime”

15. “All Over Again”

16. “Nothing Like You”

17. “Better Together”

Photo Credit: Getty / Jason Kempin