Luke Bryan’s Wife Caroline Reveals Epic ‘Golden Girls’ Halloween Costume

Luke Bryan‘s wife Caroline Boyer Bryan and a group of friends teamed up for an epic tribute to The Golden Girls for Halloween. Caroline and her friends perfectly recreated a famous photo of Bea Arthur, Betty White, Estelle Getty and Rue McClanahan. The post earned hundreds of comments from fans since Caroline published it on Monday.

In the photo gallery, Caroline is seen dressed as Arthur, who played Dorothy Zbornak on the show.

“If you need us, we’ll be at the Rusty Anchor. Happy Halloween from the ultimate Golden Girls fans!!!!” Caroline wrote in the caption.

“I have truly never been more proud to know four human beings in my life,” singer Faren Rachels wrote in the comments.

“I’m obsessed with these,” photographer John Shearer wrote.

“This is the best! Love it! On point,” one fan chimed in.

“LOVE THIS!!! The Golden Girls are the best,” another wrote.

Bryan and Caroline have been married since December 2006. They are parents to two sons, Thomas Boyer, 11, and Tatum Christopher, 9. The couple also take care of Bryan’s nieces Kris and Jordan and nephew Til, since Bryan’s sister Kelly died in 2007 and Kelly’s husband Ben died in 2014.

In July, Bryan praised Caroline for welcoming his nieces and nephews. Til, 17, still lives with Bryan, while Kris and Jordan are grown and spend most of their time away from home.

“I do it with my wife, hand in hand,” Bryan said on Today in July. “The work that she puts in with the children… I mean, it’s just amazing. I look at her phone and it’s just pinging and vibrating and going off constantly, and it’s the children… She’s really stepped in and just crushed that role at being someone for them.”

Caroline has admitted that it isn’t easy bringing up her own kids and her husband’s nieces and nephew, especially with Bryan frequently touring. In fact, Bryan still has one more Farm Tour show to perform on Wednesday in Louisburg, Kansas.

“Trust me, there are times when I just lose my s—,” Caroline said on the Get Real podcast earlier this year. “Sometimes I just go sit in the shower and cry. I struggle with Luke being gone all the time and how to make everybody happy and how to make this charity [the Brett Boyer Foundation] go well. It’s hard to be alone a lot. Our family thing is, you can take two paths in life: one of being bitter and angry, or one of I’m gonna find the happiness in this and make the best of something that’s horrible.”

Soon, Bryan will be back to work on ABC’s American Idol, which returns for another season early next year. Bryan also released a new single, “What She Wants Tonight,” last week. The song was written with Ross Copperman, Hillary Lindsey and Jon Nite. He performed the track on a special Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon episode Sunday night.

