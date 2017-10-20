Luke Bryan’s Wife Caroline Shares Sweet Snaps from Family Hunting Trip

Luke Bryan takes “Huntin’, Fishin’ and Lovin’ Every Day” seriously — and so does his 7-year-old son, Tate.

I did it again. Another kid mad at me during a hunting trip. Poor Tate wanted me to paint his face for hunting…he didn’t realize I put a cat nose and whiskers on him until we took a selfie….he wouldn’t talk or look at me for a few hours. I guess I get to torture Til or Luke next. 😼 A post shared by Caroline Bryan (@linabryan3) on Oct 13, 2017 at 10:36am PDT

Bryan’s wife, Caroline, shared a sweet photo of her and Tate from a hunting trip on Instagram on Oct. 13, revealing in the comments that Tate wasn’t as happy as his initial ear-to-ear grin let on.

“I did it again. Another kid mad at me during a hunting trip,” Caroline wrote, adding that she added a few more swipes of face paint than the 7-year-old would have liked.

“Poor Tate wanted me to paint his face for hunting…he didn’t realize I put a cat nose and whiskers on him until we took a selfie….he wouldn’t talk or look at me for a few hours,” she wrote.

“I guess I get to torture Til or Luke next,” she added, referring to her and Luke’s nephew, Til, who the couple took in after Bryan’s sister died in 2007 and her husband died in 2014.

Caroline added a few more photos to the Instagram post, showing Tate’s progression from happy and about to embark on a hunt with Dad to confused by his cat nose and whiskers.

In a video shared at the end of the slideshow, Caroline enters Tate’s room, saying, “Tate, don’t be mad! I’ll wipe it off,” to which Tate replies, “It’s the worst.”

It sounds like Bryan appreciates Caroline’s gentle teasing of their kiddos, as he gave her a major engagement ring upgrade for their tenth wedding anniversary.

Caroline now sports a very large ring on her left ring finger, which Bryan confirmed at the CMA Artists of the Year celebration was indeed an upgrade from her original engagement ring.

“Oh yeah, I came with that one right out the gate,” the “Light It Up” singer, 41, told PEOPLE.

“It was a little 10-year anniversary gift. Ten years with me feels like a thousand,” he said.

In addition to signing on as a judge for the upcoming reboot of American Idol, Bryan has also been promoting his new album, What Makes You Country, set to release on Dec. 8.

He says that if you feel “country” then it doesn’t matter where you’re from.

“I think with so many labels out there, everybody gets real … defensive about well, are you real country?” Bryan said on Good Morning America. “This [title] song kind of talks about [how] it doesn’t matter where you’re from. You know, if you like to go horseback riding once a year, well that makes you country.”