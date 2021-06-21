Luke Bryan's Wife Caroline Shares Father's Day Tribute to 'Best Dad/Uncle Ever'

✖

Luke Bryan and his wife Caroline share two sons, 13-year-old Bo and 11-year-old Tate, and the couple also parents their nieces, Jordan and Kris, and nephew Til. On Father's Day on Sunday, Caroline posted a tribute to her husband, sharing a snap of the country star with Bo, Tate and Til.

Caroline began her caption with the quote, "If it wasn’t for me, you wouldn’t be here," which she credited to her husband. "Happy Father’s Day love bug," she concluded. "Best Dad/Uncle ever." Jordan and Kris are now adults and Til recently completed his freshman year of college, while Bo and Tate are still at home with their parents. During the pandemic, the family got to spend lots of time together with Bryan off the road,

Speaking to ABC News for a Country Strong 2020: Countdown to the CMA Awards special last year, Bryan called his time at home in 2020 "pretty special." "I think these times have made everybody truly reflect on what's truly important, so I think we'll all come out of this understanding," he said, recalling a recent conversation with a friend that he said "helped him spiritually and emotionally." "It's certainly been a lot to learn," Bryan added, "but I think we'll come out the other end of it."

Some of the group's quarantine activities included putting in a garden on their farm, planting Bryan's extra-large corn patch, and celebrating the American Idol judge's birthday with a bucket-list trip to some "really, really amazing Western fishing streams." "I'd always envisioned maybe taking a year off from touring, so, hey, why not 2020?" he said. "That was the year."

The "Down to One" singer also joked that Caroline might not have been as happy to have him at home for such a long stretch. "There was a time there I was literally getting into bed at 8:15 every night, watching a couple of shows together, and I'd never had that really ever in our marriage," Bryan reflected. "So it was trying at times, but it was fun. I'm pretty sure I was disrupting her flow around the house. So she's probably excited for me to get back on the road a little bit."

Bryan is now prepping to get back on the road with his Proud to Be Right Here Tour, which kicks off on July 8 in Syracuse, New York.