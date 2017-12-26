Watch Luke Bryan Surprise Wife Caroline With Unlikely Christmas Gift

Brett’s barn additions. #brettsbarn A post shared by Luke Bryan Official (@lukebryan) on Dec 25, 2017 at 7:17am PST

Luke Bryan got his wife, Caroline, a rather unusual gift this Christmas, but it’s clear from her reaction she wouldn’t have it any other way.

The country singer surprised his wife with two kangaroos, which he presented to his blindfolded wife in a cloth bag while joking that he got her “two designer purses.”

When Caroline realized that she was getting kangaroos rather than purses, she was shocked, excitedly exclaiming, “Oh my god! Where did you get these? Where do they come from?”

“Brett’s barn additions,” Bryan captioned the video on Instagram.

Throughout the year, Caroline has been working on Brett’s Barn, a project she started after her niece, Sadie Brett Boyer, passed away at just seven months old from multiple health problems.

To honor Sadie Brett, Caroline created the barn, which is full of adorable farm animals assembled to keep the little one’s memory alive. Along with the new kangaroos, Brett’s Barn includes two goats, two mini horses and a pig, along with a few more animal friends.

Bryan previously told PopCulture.com that December is a big month for his family.

“Our life is a gift and a blessing,” he said. “Our anniversary is in December, Caroline’s birthday is in December … maybe this is the time that I really hook it up for Christmas, right? Don’t let the anniversary spoil her Christmas morning, and don’t let her birthday do it. So there we go. I’m on it. Circle back with me, and I’ll let you know how I did.”

Judging by Caroline’s reaction, it’s safe to say Bryan did pretty perfectly.

