Luke Bryan 'Wasn't Crazy About' 'Drunk on You' at First

"Drunk on You" is one of Luke Bryan's biggest hits, but the country star recently admitted that he wasn't too sure about the song at first. "Drunk on You" was written by Rodney Clawson, Chris Tompkins, and Josh Kear, but there was one line that gave Bryan pause.

"What's happening with me is 'Drunk on You,' I wasn't crazy about it," he told Kelleigh Bannen on Essentials Radio on Apple Music Country. "The speakers go, boom, boom. I would say, and Jake Owen and I have talked about it, we couldn't determine whether that was cheesy or not, and it was throwing us." The chorus of "Drunk on You" reads, "Girl you make my speakers go boom boom / Dancin' on the tailgate in the full moon / That kinda thing makes a man go mmm mmm / You're lookin' so good in what's left of those blue jeans / Drip of honey on the money make it gotta be / The best buzz I'm ever gonna find / Hey I'm a little drunk on you / And high on summertime."

"Drunk on You" was released in 2012 as the third single from Bryan's album Tailgates & Tanlines and the first single that the Georgia native did not co-write. It went to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart and has been certified 5x Platinum by the RIAA. The track is a favorite at Bryan's concerts, and the singer told Bannen that he always keeps his live show in mind when writing and choosing songs.

"I write for the live show period, and I pick songs for the live show," he said. "And then, I think that's just the way I've always been. I envision everything I've ever done on, my first envision is what will the crowd do? Period. I feel like if the crowd is doing, if they're crying on 'Drink a Beer,' they're going to be crying in their car on the radio."

He also wants to make sure his performances live up to what people are hearing on his albums. "Here's what you got to prove, and this is a big deal. This is a big deal," Bryan explained. "When you come to a concert and the person actually sings better than you anticipate, then you cooked the best filet mignon on the planet, right? When people go to a show and somebody… They’re out there going, 'Yeah, they don't sound good at all,' then you probably just lost that fan."