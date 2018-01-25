Luke Bryan Says Pink Will Do ‘An Unbelievable Job’ With National Anthem at Super Bowl LII

Luke Bryan famously sang the National Anthem at the 2017 Super Bowl last year, before passing the torch to pop star, Pink, who will sing “The Star-Spangled Banner” this year. But while their style of music might be different, Bryan has no doubt Pink will nail her performance.

“Pink is one of the best singers on planet Earth and I know she’s going to do an unbelievable job with the national anthem,” Bryan tells Entertainment Tonight. “It’s pretty nerve-wracking, I’m sure she’ll kill it though. She’s been on the big stage for a lot of years, certainly even more than me, so I know she’ll do great and good luck, Pink.”

There will still be plenty of country connections at Super Bowl LII this year, however. Justin Timberlake, who just released a new single, “Say Something,” from his upcoming Man of the Woods album, which features his good friend, Chris Stapleton, will perform for the Halftime Show. And the Carrie Underwood hit, “The Champion,” which features rapper Ludacris, is being used as the theme song for this year’s big game.

Bryan still has plenty to keep him busy in 2018, even if those plans don’t include singing before America’s most-popular sports night of the year. The “Most People Are Good” singer will kick off his What Makes You Country Tour on Feb. 16 in Springfield, Mo., and he’s already extended the trek into the fall. Bryan will also join fellow singers Katy Perry and Lionel Richie in serving as a judge for Season 16 of American Idol, which kicks off on March 11 on ABC. But while this might be the most hectic Bryan’s schedule has been so far, he isn’t about to complain.

“This does feel like maybe the busiest I’ve ever been,” Bryan shared with PopCulture.com and others at a recent media event. “But, it’s a different kind of busy. There are phases of your career, getting your career started, where exhaustion isn’t even the proper word to describe it, when you’re taking red-eye flights, and trying to sleep in the middle seat, on a commercial flight. But it’s a different kind of busy, but it’s fun. I’m having fun with it.”

A list of all of Bryan’s upcoming shows can be found on his website. Super Bowl LII will air at 5:30 PM ET on NBC.

Photo Credit: Instagram/LukeBryan