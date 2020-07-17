Luke Bryan's 'One Margarita' Extends Stay at No. 1 for Second Week

Luke Bryan has extended his stay at No. 1 on Billboard's Country Airplay Chart, where Bryan's current single "One Margarita" is reigning for the second week in a row. The song initially took just 15 weeks to hit the top spot on the Billboard chart, marking the quickest ascension in 2020.

After the song's initial ascent, Bryan used social media to share a video of himself thanking fans as he walked along a dock. "I'm going to get on my boat and go fishing and I'm just sending y'all a message thanking you for my 25th number one song, 'One Margarita,'" he told the camera. "25. Never would have imagined I would have 25 number one songs. Thank you to all my fans... feels good." "Love y'all," he captioned the clip.

"One Margarita" was written by Michael Carter, Matt Dragstrem and Josh Thompson, is the third single from Bryan's upcoming album Born Here, Live Here, Die Here, following "Knockin' Boots" and "What She Wants Tonight," both of which also went to No. 1. "When I first heard 'One Margarita,' I really thought it was the perfect summer song," Bryan told Billboard. "Catchy and fun and right now people just need a moment to let go. It’s been fun watching my fans react on socials and it’s gonna be even more fun when I get to perform it for them at a live show!"

Earlier this week, the American Idol judge celebrated his second week at No. 1 by sharing a video compilation of all of his 25 No. 1 singles, beginning with 2009's "Do I" and moving through hits like "Country Girl (Shake It for Me)," "Drunk on You" and "Drink a Beer." "THANK YOU to my fans for another week at number one," Bryan shared in his caption. "It’s because of you guys I reached 25 #1s."

Amid his chart achievement, Bryan is enjoying marking some items off of his bucket list, sharing on Live With Kelly and Ryan on Monday that he and his sons are currently in Wyoming. "I was like, 'I had the whole summer off,' and I’m just doing some bucket list stuff," he said. "I loaded all of my boys up on my tour bus and we are hitting about ten trout streams out West that I have always wanted to fish with them at."