Luke Bryan was named Entertainer of the Year at the ACM Awards in April, and the country star has now officially received his trophy, a delivery he documented in a video on Instagram on Wednesday with some help from his friend Cole Swindell. "Help me with that, Cole!" Bryan implores Swindell, who responds, "Let me get the box for you, pal."

After briefly using the box for some bicep curls, Bryan opened the wrapping to reveal his shiny new trophy. "Never gets old," he declared just before his phone rang with a call he picked up and Swindell joked, "Still entertaining." "Today is a good day. Thank you @acmawards!" Bryan captioned the clip. "T-shirt’s, koozies, EOTY trophies… whatever ya need help getting out of boxes I gotcha!" commented Swindell, who used to sell merchandise for Bryan. "Congrats bud." Jason Aldean wrote, "always a great day when those get delivered. Congrats buddy. Well deserved!" Bryan's mom, LeClaire, added, "My amazing baby. One proud mama."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Luke Bryan Official (@lukebryan)

This was Bryan's third time taking home the ACM for Entertainer of Year, having first earned the trophy in 2013 and again in 2015. In a virtual press room after the show, the Georgia native admitted that he was "totally surprised" to be presented with the win this year.

"You never take these things for granted," he said."You just don't, and obviously, I've won two ACM Entertainer of the Years, and there's been some years I thought I might've, should've won another one and I didn't. So I think you tell yourself, 'Well, maybe you're done winning them,' and then to win another one is... It's very special and it has been fortunate."

Bryan's incredible success and the difficulties he faced along the way will soon be available for fans to stream when his five-part IMDb TV Original docuseries, Luke Bryan: My Dirt Road Diary, premieres on Aug. 6. The series will include original home videos, interviews and personal footage and will chronicle the singer's life from his childhood in Leesburg, Georgia to the top of the country music charts.

"I tell people, if you’ve lived this life long enough, life’s gonna get you," Bryan reflected during a recent visit to The Ellen DeGeneres Show. "You can’t be living this long, beautiful life without some ups and downs and challenges. And we’ve certainly had those. I think this documentary really shows the struggles and stuff that you have to deal with from time to time.