Luke Bryan Hasn't Met Katy Perry's Daughter Yet

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom welcomed daughter Daisy Dove in August, and the little one still has plenty of her parents' famous friends yet to meet. In a new clip from theSkimm, Bryan answered a few questions he received via text message, including a query as to whether he had met Perry's baby girl.

"I have FaceTimed on set with Katy's precious daughter Dasiy Dove," he responded. "I haven't got to do the baby fat, pinching the cheeks stuff yet." He may not yet have met baby Daisy in person, but Bryan has already given her a gift. During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live last week, the "One Margarita" singer discussed the fact that he had given Perry's daughter a BB gun, specifically, "a daisy BB gun," joking how "it just seemed to be the right gift."

"Do you think she will ever give it to her daughter or will that go right in the garbage?" Kimmel asked. Bryan replied, "That'll never see the light of day." Perry confirmed the unusual gift during a February appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, adding that Bryan also got Daisy a pink tractor. "They were both — Lionel and Luke gave very Lionel and Luke gifts," she said, referencing fellow American Idol judge Lionel Richie. "Lionel gave her a nice robe, and then a bottle of champagne for mom and dad. And then Luke gave her a pink tractor and a 'Daisy' BB gun."

Perry shared that she appreciated her fellow judges' thoughtfulness. "Look, us judges, we stay true to who we are," she said. Bryan has previously praised Perry's parenting skills, telling PEOPLE earlier this year that watching his fellow judge as a mom has been a "very beautiful thing."

"It's just really amazing being there with Katy and watching her [be a mom]," he said. "Sometimes in the breaks, she'll FaceTime Orlando and little Daisy Dove. And so, I'll get to say, 'Hey.' But just watching Katy embrace being a mother is a very beautiful thing to watch. I never had a doubt she would be a tremendous mother."

"She'd come on set; she would've been up nursing all night," Bryan continued. "Katy's in the full swing of things with nursing, so we've had to work around her schedule. But she's been a trooper and showing up and working like she always does. I know she's doing it on minimal sleep, so she's a rockstar."