Luke Bryan Enjoys Shirtless Round of Golf With His Family in Hawaii

Luke Bryan is currently enjoying a family vacation in Hawaii, and the country crooner and his wife, Caroline Bryan, have given fans a peek at the fun by sharing plenty of photos from the group’s adventures on social media.

Caroline’s latest post shows Bryan and his boys after a golf excursion, with the four standing shirtless and barefoot as they beam at the camera, golf clubs in hand.

With a pristine green golf course under their feet and a clear sky and blue ocean in the background, this vacation is looking pretty enviable, and it seems Bryan even got a bit of sun, judging by the singer’s red-tinged arms.

“I leave them alone for 2 hours and they change the rules of golf,” Caroline joked in her caption.

The family also enjoyed some shaved ice on the island, posting several snaps with the colorful creations.

In a family shot, the group sits together with shaved ice in their hands, smiling in front of a bright turquoise wall reading, “Aloha.”

“Official Hawaiian shaved ice,” Bryan wrote.

Another shot shows the singer smiling wide while holding a yellow and red treat. Simply writing, “Big,” the star pretty much summed up the dessert in one word.

Ahead of his tropical vacation, Bryan played multiple shows in Australia as part of his What Makes You Country Tour. The star is also serving as a judge on the reboot of American Idol, and Sunday’s episode of the ABC reboot saw him crash a wedding that was happening near one of the audition sites.

“We’re going to go have some fun and crash a wedding,” he said in a sneak peek clip, shared by E! News.”Here we go!”

With a camera crew in tow, the country star got in on the fun as he surprised the bride, groom and their guests, who were just as excited to see Bryan as one might expect.

The crooner even planned to deliver a toast, though he noted it wouldn’t exactly be appropriate for television.

After the initial surprise, the DJ got in on the fun, playing some of Bryan’s hits including “Country Girl (Shake It For Me),” with the singer taking the mic for a bit of an impromptu performance before snapping a series of selfies with guests.

Photo Credit: Instagram / @lukebryan