Luke Bryan and Family Suffer Road Trip Mishap in Relatable New Video

It seems even country stars aren’t immune to a road trip gone bad, as evidenced by Luke Bryan‘s latest Instagram video.

On Monday, the singer shared a clip of himself in a car along with his wife, Caroline, their sons Tate and Bo and nephew Til, the group seemingly stopped on the road and in a bit of a pickle.

“Anyone wanna explain what just happened?” Bryan deadpans, with the boys responding that they’ve run out of gas and Caroline shakes her head at the camera.

The younger boys then get into a fight over how to pronounce the word “railroad,” starting to hit each other before their dad tells them to “quit fighting.”

“Daily life. Me and @linabryan3,” Bryan captioned the clip.

Caroline posted the same video on her own account, writing, “I told him to get gas. Now we’re stuck on the side of a road in the middle of July. Thanks Dad.”

“Daddy done run the car out of gas,” Bryan joked in a video posted to Caroline’s Instagram story. “We’re stranded.”

Hopefully, the Bryan family was able to able to call for some backup, as the American Idol judge is set to perform a show on July 25 in Nevada.

Speaking to The Huffington Post recently, Bryan shared that a typical day on the road for him involves waking up around 9 a.m., working out and getting some sightseeing in before heading to the venue for sound check. After his show, which ends around 11 p.m., he tries his best to hit the hay before 1 a.m. before doing it all over again.

“My main thing is to get a good night’s sleep, wake up rested and ready for the next show,” he said. “I get recharged and make sure I’m ready to put on the best show I can and that my fans are certainly expecting a high-energy show. That’s what they pay their money for, and I certainly relish in the opportunity to try to go out there and put on a great show night in and night out.”

“That’s kind of what you’ve got to do in this business to have longevity,” he added. “You have to work hard every night. The fans — they’re out working hard to get money for the tickets, so you want to make sure they leave that experience making sure they got their money’s worth.”

