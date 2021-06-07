Luke Bryan Announces 2021 Farm Tour

✖

Luke Bryan is currently gearing up to hit the road on his Proud to Be Right Here Tour in July, and the country star announced on Monday that he'll be taking a detour in September for his annual Farm Tour, which will visit six farms from Sept. 9-18. "I think I am more excited about this year’s Farm Tour than any other year," Bryan said in a statement. "Growing up in a farming family in rural Georgia I know how hard farming can be even on a good year, and how hard those families work- from sun-up to sundown."

"After the challenges we have all faced in the last year with so many people losing their jobs, struggling to put food on their tables, food supply chains jeopardized, grocery stores struggling to keep food on the shelves in some areas, it is so apparent to me, and I hope everyone, why our farmers are truly the backbone of our country," he continued. "They never stopped providing for all of us. Ever. It’s time to thank our farmers, once again. It’s going to mean even more to me this year."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Luke Bryan Official (@lukebryan)

Presale tickets for Bryan's fan club, the Nut House, and fan App will be available beginning June 8 at https://www.lukebryan.com/all-access-pass and Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning June 8 at 10 a.m. local time through Citi Entertainment. Tickets go on sale to the general public on June 11 at 10 a.m. local time at www.lukebryan.com/FarmTour.

Bryan's Farm Tour began in 2009 and gives back to the farms the singer visits by awarding college scholarships to students from farming families who are attending the local college or university near the tour stops. To date, more than 60 scholarships have been granted and over 100,000 fans have attended the tour each year. The tour visits farms in cities that Bryan does not typically visit on his tours and sets up stages in the fields of local farmers. Five of this year's six farm stops have never been played before.

9/9 Marshall, WI Statz Bros. Farm

9/10 Cedar Rapids, IA Brown Farms

9/11 Chillicothe, IL Three Sisters Park

9/16 Kingman, IN Martin Farms

9/17 Baltimore, OH Miller Family Farms

9/18 Fowlerville, MI Kubiak Family Farms