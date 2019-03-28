Luke Bryan: Watch ‘American Idol’ Judge Blow a Turkey Hunt on ‘Buck Commander’

Along with singing, Luke Bryan loves hunting, often indulging his passion in episodes of his company Buck Commander’s YouTube show.

The latest episode found the American Idol judge attempting to hunt turkey along with his Buck Commander co-owner Jason Aldean, with the clip starting with Bryan in a cabin in the early morning proclaiming, “Jason and I are the turkey commanders,” before Aldean corrects him with, “I believe the correct term for that would be strut commander.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Bryan then heads out to hunt, sitting in the woods in total camoflauge as he waits for an unlucky turkey to travel his way. The singer ultimately got one bird in his sights, shooting at the bird several times. The turkey managed to fly away, at which point Bryan threw his gun down in frustration.

As this is happening, the Georgia native is offering some narration in an on-camera interview in which he shared his thoughts on hunting turkeys.

“My honest opinion on turkeys are this,” he said. “It is frustrating as hell. You just don’t know. They gon’ gobble one morning, one morning they ain’t. The day you think you’e gonna kill ’em, you can’t get anything out of ’em.”

Aldean then stepped in to discuss the topic of turkeys as the camera saw the singer take down a bird in one clean shot.

“I actually love to turkey hunt,” he said. “It kind of give me something to do in the spring. It’s like most things you go after when you hunt — it takes about one time of going and you’re hooked. I try to go and do as much as I can in the springtime.”

The two stars eventually teamed up, with Bryan seeing instant success and sharing an exuberant high-five with his hunting partner.

“I’ve truly learned to love turkey hunting,” Bryan reflected. “It’s something that’s really fun to do in the spring and it’s amazing — at the end of it all you can have some turkey nuggets.

Bryan and Aldean are both avid outdoorsman who co-own Buck Commander along with former Major League Baseball players Adam LaRoche, Ryan Langerhans and Tombo Martin and Willie Robertson of Duck Dynasty. Buck Commander sells hunting apparel and gear and also releases videos of the singers and their co-commanders sharing their outdoor lifestyle.

Along with the Buck Commanders, Bryan also hunts with his family, sharing a photo of himself, sons Tate and Bo, nephew Til and another friend in September on what the singer dubbed “Dove hunting weekend.”

Photo Credit: YouTube / Buck Commander