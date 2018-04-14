Luke Bryan ‘Honored’ to Have Another ACM Award Entertainer of the Year Nomination

Luke Bryan is nominated for an ACM Award for Entertainer of the Year, in a category that includes Jason Aldean, Garth Brooks, Chris Stapleton and Keith Urban. Bryan, who has already won the Entertainer trophy twice, has been nominated every year for the past six years, but insists it never gets old.

“[I’m] so honored to have another Entertainer of the Year nomination. I always think about winning my first Entertainer of the Year [Award] at the ACMs,” he says. “To go to the ACMs knowing that you’re one of those lucky people that have that nomination, it just tells me that I’m doing all I can and doing the right things out on the road and hopefully, the fans are still loving what I’m trying to give to them every night.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Bryan just earned his 20th No. 1 single with “Most People Are Good,” the second single from his 2017 What Makes You Country album.

“I think that ‘Most People Are Good’ might be one of the best songs I’ve ever recorded,” Bryan says of the song. “I think it’s a song that truly helps people believe in people again. We seem to get reminded every day of all the negativity of what humans are, and truly it’s only .001 percent of people causing all the negativity. I truly believe that.

“This song preaches the innocence of children, the beauty of mothers, the beauty of relationships, the beauty of what life truly could be and should be and really is,” he continued. “I think that most people lay their heads down at night and try to be better and try to be good to other people. And this song captures those emotions perfectly.”

Bryan is currently on his What Makes You Country Tour, which includes his first run of stadium dates this year.

“This does feel like maybe the busiest I’ve ever been,” the American Idol judge told PopCulture.com. “But, it’s a different kind of busy. There are phases of your career, getting your career started, where exhaustion isn’t even the proper word to describe it — when you’re taking red-eye flights, and trying to sleep in the middle seat, on a commercial flight. It’s a different kind of busy, but it’s fun. I’m having fun with it.”

Bryan will take the stage at the 2018 ACM Awards, along with Lauren Alaina, Jason Aldean, Kelsea Ballerini, Dierks Bentley, Kenny Chesney, Florida Georgia Line, Lady Antebellum, Midland, Miranda Lambert, Maren Morris, Bebe Rexha, Thomas Rhett, Blake Shelton, Keith Urban and Brett Young.

The 2018 ACM Awards will air live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 15, at 8:00 PM ET on CBS.

Photo Credit: Instagram/LukeBryan